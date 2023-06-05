IPU CET Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
IPU CET Admit Card 2023 has been issued on the official website. Candidates can download the hall ticket by entering their login details. Check CET exam date 2023 here.

Updated: Jun 5, 2023 17:17 IST
IPU CET Admit Card 2023 Released: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the admit cards for IPU CET 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test must download the admission ticket from the official website of IPU: ipu.ac.in. They need to enter login details to access the hall ticket.

IPU CET 2023 will be held on June 10 and 11 for admission to various courses such as engineering, law, computer applications, management, and several other programmes. The exam will be conducted in 2 sessions. The first session will start at 10:30 am and conclude at 12:30 pm or 1:00 pm. Whereas, the second session will begin at 3:00 pm and conclude at 5 pm.

IPU CET Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download IPU CET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website: ipu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on download CET 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: IPU CET 2023 admit card appears on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

Details Mentioned on IPU CET 2023 Admit Card

The hall ticket will comprise various important details regarding the candidate and exam. Check list of a few details below:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Parent’s name
  • Signature and Photograph
  • Exam Date and Timings
  • Test Venue
  • Important Instructions

