IPU CET Registration 2023 Starts, Apply at ipu.admissions.nic.in

IPU CET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi, has commenced the registration process for IPU CET Common Entrance Test exams 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the IPU CET exam 2023 can register by filling out the registration form through the official website - ipu.admissions.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for the IPU CET 2023 exam is April 30. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the important instructions given in the admission brochure before applying for the GGSIPU CET 2023 examination.

IPU CET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Apply for IPU CET 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the IPU CET 2023 examination to get admission into various undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes can check the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of GGSIPU- ipu.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the IPU CET 2023 Registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Register by entering all the required details as asked

Step 4: Sign in using the generated credentials i.e. username, password etc

Step 5: Upload all the documents required in the prescribed format and then click on submit to proceed further

Step 6: Now, make the payment of the IPU CET 2023 registration fee via online payment method

Step 7: Go through the entire GGSIPU CET application form 2023 and then click on the final submit button

Step 8: Download the IPU CET 2023 application form and take a few printouts of the same for further use

