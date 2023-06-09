IPU CET Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

IPU CET Result 2023: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has announced the IPU CET 2023 result. Those who have appeared for the IPU CET 2023 exams can check their results through the link available on the official website.

The results have been announced in the form of PDF documents consisting of the details of the candidates and their qualifying status. Candidates who have qualified the entrance exam can apply for the IPU counselling procedure.

IPU CET 2023 results are available on the official website - ipu.ac.in. Students who have appeared for the IPU CET exams can also check their results through the direct link given here.

How to Download IPU CET 2023 Result

IPU CET results have been announced on the official website. To download the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and download the result pdf through the given link.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IPU CET

Step 2: Click on the IPU CET result link on the homepage

Step 3: Check through the result PDF using name and roll number

Step 4: Download the IPU CET result for further reference

What After IPU CET Result 2023

With the announcement of the IPU CET result, candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the re-evaluation process. The re-evaluation applications have to be submitted within five days from the announcement of the results. Candidates who have qualified the exams can also participate in the counsellinh procedure.

