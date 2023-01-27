ISC Board Exam 2023 To Begin From Feb 13, Solve CISCE Class 12 Specimen Question Papers For Good Score

ISC Board Exam 2023: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ISC class 12 board exams from February 13 to March 31, 2023. The ISC 12 board exam 2023 will be conducted for Science, Commerce and Arts. To secure good marks and understand the question types, students must solve the sample papers as well as ISC specimen paper 2023.

Here we have provided the links of the pdf of the ISC class 12 specimen paper. With the help of the same, students will understand the number of questions, different types of questions and other details. Students appearing for the ISC board exam 2023 from February 13 are advised to download and solve the ISC 12th Specimen Question Paper 2023.

ISC Class 12 Specimen Papers 2023

ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Papers PDF for other subjects

How To Download ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Paper 2023?

The specimen paper of ISC class 12 will help students in preparing for the exam and they can also practise different types of questions. Therefore, they are suggested to solve it and download the pdf from the link provided above. Students can go through the steps to know how to download ISC Specimen Question paper 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CISCE - cicse.org or they can click on the above-provided link.

2nd Step - Now, a new page will appear on the screen.

3rd Step - Go to the examination section.

4th Step - Now on the next page click on Specimen Question Papers ISC – CLASS XII -Year – 2023.

5th Step - Subject-wise ISC specimen paper will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Students can download it by clicking on the download tab.

