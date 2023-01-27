    ISC Board Exam 2023 To Begin From Feb 13, Solve CISCE Class 12 Specimen Question Papers For Good Score

    Updated: Jan 27, 2023 19:34 IST
    ISC Board Exam 2023 Specimen Question Papers
    ISC Board Exam 2023 Specimen Question Papers

    ISC Board Exam 2023: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ISC class 12 board exams from February 13 to March 31, 2023. The ISC 12 board exam 2023 will be conducted for Science, Commerce and Arts. To secure good marks and understand the question types, students must solve the sample papers as well as ISC specimen paper 2023. 

    Here we have provided the links of the pdf of the ISC class 12 specimen paper. With the help of the same, students will understand the number of questions, different types of questions and other details. Students appearing for the ISC board exam 2023 from February 13 are advised to download and solve the ISC 12th Specimen Question Paper 2023. 

    ISC Class 12 Specimen Papers 2023 

    Subjects 

    Download Link 

    English Language (Paper - 1)

    Download Here

    English Literature (Paper-2)

    Download Here

    Hindi

    Download Here

    History

    Download Here

    Psychology

    Download Here

    Economics

    Download Here

    Accounts

    Download Here

    Mathematics

    Download Here

    Physics 

    Download Here

    ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Papers PDF for other subjects 

    How To Download ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Paper 2023? 

    The specimen paper of ISC class 12 will help students in preparing for the exam and they can also practise different types of questions. Therefore, they are suggested to solve it and download the pdf from the link provided above. Students can go through the steps to know how to download ISC Specimen Question paper 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of CISCE - cicse.org or they can click on the above-provided link. 
    • 2nd Step - Now, a new page will appear on the screen.
    • 3rd Step - Go to the examination section.
    • 4th Step - Now on the next page click on Specimen Question Papers ISC – CLASS XII -Year – 2023. 
    • 5th Step - Subject-wise ISC specimen paper will appear on the screen.
    • 6th Step - Students can download it by clicking on the download tab. 

    Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Check Key Takeaways from PM Modi's Live Address Ahead of Board Exams

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification