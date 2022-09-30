    JAC Chandigarh 2022 Round 3 CounsellingSeat Allotment Results Today, Check at jaccdh.admissions.nic.in

    JAC Chandigarh will be announcing the Round 3 Counselling seat allotment result today. Candidates who have applied for the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 counselling registrations can visit the official website of JAC Chandigarh to check the results.

    Updated: Sep 30, 2022 09:54 IST
    JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Counselling: JAC Chandigarh will be announcing the Round 3 Counselling seat allotment result today. Candidates allotted seats will be eligible for admission to the B.E, B.Arch, Integrated BA, MBA programmes offered in the colleges in Chandigarh.

    As per the schedule provided, the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Seat Allotment result will be announced on the official website by 7 PM Today. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admission process until October 3, 2022. 

    The JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Counselling seat allotment result will be available on the official website -  jacchd.admissions.nic.in. To check the JAC Round 3 allotment result candidates can visit the official website and login using the JAC Chandigarh Login credentials. 

    Steps to check JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

    Candidates who were eligible for the JAC counselling rounds but were unable to secure a seat in the first two rounds of counselling were eligible to apply for JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Counselling procedure. Students can check the steps provided here to check the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 counselling seat allotment result. 

    Step 1: Visit the JAC Chandigarh official website

    Step 2: Click on JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Counselling seat allotment list

    Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the seat allotment list provided

    Step 4: Download the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Seat Allotment list for further reference

    After the round 3 seat allotment process is completed, JAC Chandigarh will be conducting two Special rounds of seat allotment for vacant seats details regarding the special round allotment is available on the official website. 

    Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results today, Check at mcc.nic.in

