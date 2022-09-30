JAC Chandigarh 2022 Round 3 CounsellingSeat Allotment Results Today, Check at jaccdh.admissions.nic.in

JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Counselling: JAC Chandigarh will be announcing the Round 3 Counselling seat allotment result today. Candidates allotted seats will be eligible for admission to the B.E, B.Arch, Integrated BA, MBA programmes offered in the colleges in Chandigarh.

As per the schedule provided, the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Seat Allotment result will be announced on the official website by 7 PM Today. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admission process until October 3, 2022.

The JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Counselling seat allotment result will be available on the official website - jacchd.admissions.nic.in. To check the JAC Round 3 allotment result candidates can visit the official website and login using the JAC Chandigarh Login credentials.

JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Seat Allotment - Direct Link Soon

Steps to check JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates who were eligible for the JAC counselling rounds but were unable to secure a seat in the first two rounds of counselling were eligible to apply for JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Counselling procedure. Students can check the steps provided here to check the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 counselling seat allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the JAC Chandigarh official website

Step 2: Click on JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Counselling seat allotment list

Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the seat allotment list provided

Step 4: Download the JAC Chandigarh Round 3 Seat Allotment list for further reference

After the round 3 seat allotment process is completed, JAC Chandigarh will be conducting two Special rounds of seat allotment for vacant seats details regarding the special round allotment is available on the official website.

