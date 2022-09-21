JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment List Today, Check at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Joint Admission Committee Chandigarh will be releasing the first seat allotment list on the official website today. According to the notification available on the official website, the JAC Chandigarh Counselling First Round Seat Allotment list will be declared on the official website today by afternoon.

Candidates who have completed the JAC Chandigarh choice filling procedure will be considered for the allotment process. The JAC Chandigarh First allotment result will be made available on the official website - jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

Those candidates who secure a seat in the allotment process need to complete the admission process of selecting the option to participate in further counselling rounds depending on the options entered and the allotment given to the candidates.

JAC Chandigarh Round 1 Allotment Result (Link Available Soon)

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: How to check the Allotment List

The JAC First allotment list will be made available on the official website of JAC Chandigarh. To check the JAC Chandigarh First Allotment list candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the allotment list link given.

Candidates can download the allotment result by entering the Login ID and Password in the Allotment result link given.

What after JAC Chandigarh Seat Allotment Results are declared?

After the JAC Chandigarh Round 1 Seat allotment list is released, candidates who have been allotted seats in the round 1 allotment process are required to report for further admissions at the institutions allotted. Those who wish to continue with Round 2 of JAC Chandigarh allotment can choose the option for the same after the first allotment list is released.

