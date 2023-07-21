Jagran Film Festival 11th Edition to pay tribute to Indian Cinema Legends: Lata Mangeshkar, Satish Kaushik, Vikram Gokhale, and K Vishwanath

Jagran Film Festival 2023: The eleventh edition of the world's largest travelling film festival, the Jagran Film Festival, is all set to commemorate the invaluable contributions of some of the late legends of Indian Cinema: the Queen of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar; celebrated actor and director Satish Kaushik; eminent actor Vikram Gokhale; and the renowned filmmaker K Vishwanath. Beginning on 3rd August 2023 at the Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi, the Festival aims to celebrate and honour some of cinema's finest talents, both past and present.

Jagran Film Festival 11th Edition to Pay Homage to Legendary Personalities

As is the tradition every year, the festival seeks to pay homage to the unforgettable works of these legendary personalities who have left an unforgettable mark on the Indian film industry and continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists. The festival will shed a spotlight on the evergreen actor, writer, and director Satish Kaushik, featuring the screening of his critically acclaimed movie "Kaagaz '' on 4th August 2023. Renowned film producer and a close associate of the late Satish Kaushik, Mr Boney Kapoor will be seen in conversation with Film Critic Komal Nahta. During the screening, Mr Kapoor will share his insights and memories of working with the esteemed artist. The movie Kaagaz is a poignant tale that touched hearts across the nation.

Continuing the tribute on 5th August 2023, the festival will celebrate Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, by showcasing one of her most memorable cinematic masterpieces, "Lamhe". The event will be graced by the presence of Aadinath Mangeshkar, (Late Lata ji's nephew), a member of the Mangeshkar family, in conversation with celebrated Hindi poet, music and cinema scholar, Yatindra Mishra. Together, the duo will share anecdotes about the legendary singer's life and artistry. The movie Lamhe is a musical love story that beautifully blends elements of romance, drama, and music. With soulful melodies and enchanting performances by the lead actors, Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

Delhi, brace yourselves for the most extraordinary international film festival of the year - the Jagran Film Festival! 🎬🌟 This is your chance to immerse yourself in the magic of cinema and rub shoulders with your beloved celebrities - an experience like no other! ✨ pic.twitter.com/cEI2heSQeg — Jagran Film Festival (@jagranfilmfest) July 20, 2023

Jagran Film Festival to present a series of screenings, panel discussions, and workshops

JFF promises to be a grand affair, with a series of screenings, panel discussions, and workshops that celebrate the extraordinary careers of such industry stalwarts like Vikram Gokhale and K Vishwanath These stalwarts have left a lasting legacy in the world of cinema and continue to inspire budding artistes and filmmakers. The Festival starts from Delhi to Mumbai, and travels to many places in between including Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Dehradun, Hisar, Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Patna, Darbhanga, Ranchi, Raipur, Indore, and Siliguri. For Registration log on to: www.jff.co.in.