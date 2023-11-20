IIT JAM 2024 Application Correction Window To Open On November 24, Admit Card On January 8

JAM 2024 Application Correction: The IIT JAM application correction window will be available from November 24, 2023, onwards. Students who have completed the JAM 2023 applications and need to make changes to the application form can visit the official website to log in and make the changes.

The last date for students to submit the IIT JAM 2024 applications was October 25, 2023. Candidates must note that the details on the JAM 2024 applications will also be mentioned in the JAM admit card 2024 which will be released on January 8, 2024. To make the changes in the online application form, students are required to visit the official website and log in through the link provided. After making the changes in the application form, students are advised to save the changes.

JAM 2024 application correction window will be given on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for details regarding the application correction process.

IIT JAM 2024 Application Correction Process

The JAM 2024 application correction window will be available from November 24, 2023. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the application correction process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2024 application correction link

Step 3: Login using the enrollment ID and password

Step 4: Click on the application link and make the necessary changes

Step 5: Save the changes made and click on submit

The JAM 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. Candidates appearing for the exams must make sure to carry their admit card with them to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof.

Also Read: Delhi University Academic Calendar 2023-24 Releases for MA, BA, BBA LLB, Check Semester 1 and 2 Dates Here