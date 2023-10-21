IIT JAM 2024 Registrations Extended, Apply Until October 25

JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has extended the last date for students to register for the IIT JAM 2024 exams. The registrations were supposed to close yesterday, October 20, 2023, but have now been extended to October 25, 2023. Candidates who are yet to complete their IIT JAM 2024 registration and application process can visit the official website to register.

Eligible candidates can visit the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. To register for the entrance exams candidates are required to visit the official website and enter all required credentials in the link provided. Students must make sure that they have a valid email ID and mobile number which has to be entered in the registration link.

Candidates will not be able to complete the JAM 2024 applications without completing the registration process. Students must also note that the JAM 2024 application fee needs to be submitted along with the online application form.

IIT JAM 2024 Registration - Click Here

JAM 2024 Registration and Application Process

The JAM 2024 registration and application link is now available on the official website of JAM 2024. Candidates applying for the entrance exam can follow the steps available here to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration link available online

Step 3: Enter all required details in the link provided

Step 4: Fill out the JAM 2024 application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the application

Step 6: Submit the application fee through the given link and click on the final submission

JAM 2024 Application Fee

Gender / Category Fees Amount One Test Paper Two Test Papers Female / SC / ST / PwD ₹ 900 ₹ 1250 All others ₹ 1800 ₹ 2500

JAM 2024 Schedule