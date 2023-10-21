  1. Home
IIT JAM 2024 Registrations Extended, Apply Until October 25

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has extended the last date to register for the JAM 2024 exams. Candidates yet to submit their applications can now visit the website until October 25 to submit their applications.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 21, 2023 09:14 IST
JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has extended the last date for students to register for the IIT JAM 2024 exams. The registrations were supposed to close yesterday, October 20, 2023, but have now been extended to October 25, 2023. Candidates who are yet to complete their IIT JAM 2024 registration and application process can visit the official website to register.

Eligible candidates can visit the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. To register for the entrance exams candidates are required to visit the official website and enter all required credentials in the link provided. Students must make sure that they have a valid email ID and mobile number which has to be entered in the registration link.

Candidates will not be able to complete the JAM 2024 applications without completing the registration process. Students must also note that the JAM 2024 application fee needs to be submitted along with the online application form. 

IIT JAM 2024 Registration - Click Here

JAM 2024 Registration and Application Process

The JAM 2024 registration and application link is now available on the official website of JAM 2024. Candidates applying for the entrance exam can follow the steps available here to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration link available online

Step 3: Enter all required details in the link provided

Step 4: Fill out the JAM 2024 application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the application

Step 6: Submit the application fee through the given link and click on the final submission

JAM 2024 Application Fee

Gender / Category

Fees Amount

One Test Paper

Two Test Papers

Female / SC / ST / PwD

₹ 900

₹ 1250

All others

₹ 1800

₹ 2500

JAM 2024 Schedule

Particulars

Date

Last date to apply

October 25, 2023

JAM 2024 admit card

January 8, 2024 

JAM 2024 exam

February 11, 2024 

JAM 2024 result

March 22, 2024

Scorecard link

April 02, 2024 

Admission portal opens on 

April 10, 2024 

 
