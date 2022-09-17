JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Result Today, Check at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be announcing the JEE Advanced 2022 Architecture Aptitude Test Results 2022 today. Going by the timing mentioned on the official schedulem the JEE Advanced AAT Results will be declared by 5 PM today. Students who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 AAT exams can check the results here.

The JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Examinations were conducted September 14, 2022. Students will be able to check the results by entering the Login credentials in the result link given. Candidates are required to enter the JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Number and Password in the Result link to check the JEE AAT Results 2022.

Candidates who qualify the JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Examinations will be eligible for admissions to the B.Arch Programmes offered at IIT in BHU, IIT Kharagpur and Roorkee. Candidates who secure marks within the cutoff mentioned will be able to apply for admissions.

JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results (Available Soon)

When and Where to check JEE Advanced AAT Results 2022

The JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Exam Results will be available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. According to the schedule provided, the results are expected to be announced by 5 PM today. Students will also be provided with a direct link here to check the JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results 2022.www

How to Check JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results

To check the results students need to visit the website and login using the credentials in the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the JEE Advanced AAT Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Advanced 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced AAT Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the JEE Advanced 2022 Roll Number and Password in the result link provided

Step 4: Download the JEE Advanced 2022 Results for further reference

Details given on the JEE Advanced AAT Results 2022

The JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results will contain the details of the students, their qualifying status and marks secured in the entrance exam. Candidates when check the results must make sure that they check all the details given on the scorecard.

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023: BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registration Begins at inter23.biharboardonline.com