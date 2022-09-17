    JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Result Today, Check at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link Here

    Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be announcing the JEE Advanced 2022 Architecture Aptitude Test  Results 2022 today. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results through the link available here. 

    Updated: Sep 17, 2022 10:36 IST
    JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results
    JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results

    JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be announcing the JEE Advanced 2022 Architecture Aptitude Test  Results 2022 today. Going by the timing mentioned on the official schedulem the JEE Advanced AAT Results will be declared by 5 PM today. Students who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 AAT exams can check the results here.

    The JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Examinations were conducted September 14, 2022. Students will be able to check the results by entering the Login credentials in the result link given. Candidates are required to enter the JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Number and Password in the Result link to check the JEE AAT Results 2022. 

    Candidates who qualify the JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Examinations will be eligible for admissions to the B.Arch Programmes offered at IIT in BHU, IIT Kharagpur and Roorkee. Candidates who secure marks within the cutoff mentioned will be able to apply for admissions.

    JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results (Available Soon)

    When and Where to check JEE Advanced AAT Results 2022

    The JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Exam Results will be available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. According to the schedule provided, the results are expected to be announced by 5 PM today. Students will also be provided with a direct link here to check the JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results 2022.www

    How to Check JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results

    To check the results students need to visit the website and login using the credentials in the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the JEE Advanced AAT Results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the JEE Advanced 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced AAT Result link provided on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the JEE Advanced 2022 Roll Number and Password in the result link provided

    Step 4: Download the JEE Advanced 2022 Results for further reference

    Details given on the JEE Advanced AAT Results 2022

    The JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Results will contain the details of the students, their qualifying status and marks secured in the entrance exam. Candidates when check the results must make sure that they  check all the details given on the scorecard.

    Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023: BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registration Begins at inter23.biharboardonline.com

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories