JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Paper 1, 2 Analysis, Students' Reactions Here

JEE Advanced Exam Analysis 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay conducted JEE Advanced 2022 today. The first paper started at 9 am and ended at 12 pm. The second paper was held from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. Both papers were compulsory. The JEE Advanced question paper was comprised of questions designed to test the comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of IIT aspirants.

As per the expert analysis, JEE Advanced paper 2 was difficult in comparison to paper 1. Now, students will be able to download a copy of their responses from 1st September from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. After that, the provisional answer keys will be available for download from 3rd September 2022.

JEE Advanced Exam Paper 2 Analysis 2022

As per experts and students' feedback, the JEE Advanced paper 2 was difficult in comparison to paper 1. According to media reports, Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes, informed that there were 18 questions in each section. Section-wise breakup of questions in all the papers - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, 8 questions were integer type, 4 single choices and 6 were multiple choice.

Students found the overall level of paper to be moderate and lengthy. The JEE Advanced paper 2 was lengthy as well. One of the major change this time was the matrix match type question was given as an optional question which reduced the stress of the students.

JEE Advanced Exam Paper 1 Analysis 2022

Based on students' feedback, the Maths part was normal and not tough, Chemistry was scoring and the Physics part was a bit difficult. Physics had more than one question from chapters like Rotational Motion, Thermodynamics, Modern Physics, Capacitors, LC Circuits, Kinematics, Gravitation, Optics, Current Electricity.

Overall, this section was moderate compared to the other two subjects as per students. The Chemistry part was balanced with equal coverage of questions from Class 11 and Class 12 chapters.

JEE Advanced 2022

IIT Bombay conducted JEE Advanced 2022 for admission to the 23 IITs. The exam has two papers, namely Paper-1 & Paper-2 and both were compulsory. Precautions were taken in view of COVID-19 and students were screened before they entered the centre. No mistakes have been reported as per media updates.

