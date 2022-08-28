CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips Released at cuet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Download Link Here

CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips Released: With just days left to go for the CUET PG 2022 Exam, NTA has released the CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips. As per the latest update, the National Testing Agency has released the CUET PG 2022 City Intimation Slips for the upcoming postgraduate level entrance exam which is scheduled to be held from 1st Sept 2022 to 11th Sept 2022. Candidates should note that the CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips have been released online on the official website and can be downloaded easily via the official portal - cuet.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to download CUET PG 2022 City Intimation Slips has also been placed below as well:

CUET PG Exam City Intimation Slips Details

CUET PG 2022 Advance Exam Intimation Slip have been released for all the candidates who have registered for the postgraduate level entrance examination. The CUET PG 2022 Exam City Slip Downloading link has been made available online and consists of information about the exam city that has been allotted to the candidate for the entrance exam. Based on the details shared by the NTA in the exam intimation slips, candidates have been advised to make the necessary preparations in terms of travel and logistics to ensure that they are able to reach and attempt the exam in the concerned city assigned to them.

How to Download CUET PG Exam City Intimation Slips?

To ensure that candidates registered to appear for CUET PG 2022 are able to access and download the city intimation slips easily, they have been published online on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to log onto the official website and click on link for Advance Exam City Intimation for CUET-PG 2022 link given in the Latest News Section. This will take them to a completely new page with input fields. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, Security Pin and Submit the details on the website and in response the CUET PG 2022 City Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen. From here, candidates will be able to download the slips and take printout of the same for future reference. With intimation slips for city-wise details already out, the next step in the exam cycle would be the release of CUET PG 2022 Admit Card which will be soon made available on official portal - cuet.nta.nic.in.

