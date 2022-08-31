JEE Advanced 2022: IIT JEE Candidate Response Sheets To Release Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 (Tomorrow): Following the conclusion of the JEE Advanced 2022, the exam authority is expected to move the exam cycle ahead with the release of the candidate response sheets. As per the schedule, IIT Bombay will release the candidate response sheet for the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Examination tomorrow - 1st Sept 2022 for the students who have attempted the exam. Candidates will be able to download IIT JEE Candidate Response Sheets online via official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Alternatively, once available, a direct link to download JEE Advanced Response Sheet will also be placed below:

Download JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet - Direct Link (Available Soon)

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Schedule and Key Events

As per the details shared by the exam authority, the JEE Advanced 2022 was held on 28th August 2022 Sunday. Following the exam, IIT Bombay released the official question papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2 Examination on 29th August 2022. The next step in the exam process is release of candidate response sheet and answer key. The detailed schedule for the same is provided below.

Exam Event Date / Deadline JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Date 28th August 2022 JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper Release Date 29th August 2022 JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet Release 1st Sept 2022 JEE Advanced Answer Key Release Date 3rd Sept 2022 JEE Advanced Answer Key Objection Window 3rd to 4th Sept 2022 JEE Advanced Final Answer Key Release 11th Sept 2022 JEE Advanced Result 11th Sept 2022

How to Download JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheets?

Similar to the question papers, IIT Bombay will publish the candidate response sheets for JEE Advanced 2022 Exam online and make them available via the official website. Candidates need to log onto the website jeeadv.ac.in to access and download the JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheets. From here, they need to click on the candidate login window which will take them to the login page of the website. From here, candidates will need to enter their JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Number and Date of Birth along with their Mobile Number to log onto the website. In response, JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheets will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded on candidates’ device in PDF or softcopy format.

