JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers Released, Download IIT JEE Advanced Papers at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers Released: Within just a day of the conduct of the exam, the Official JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers have been released by the exam authority. IIT Bombay, the institute in charge of holding the exam, has released the JEE Advanced Question Papers 2022 for the entrance exam held on Sunday - 28th August 2022. Download JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 Exam via official website - jeeadv.ac.in. To make access to the Question Papers for JEE Advanced 2022 easier, a direct link to access the same has also been placed below:

Download JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Download JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates for Answer Key, Response Sheets

With the release of the JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers, IIT Bombay has set the ball rolling for the next couple of exam events i.e., release of the JEE Advanced Answer Key and Candidate Response Sheets for the candidates. As per the schedule, the JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key will be released on 3rd Sept 2022 after the response sheet for individual candidates are made available on 1st Sept 2022. The complete schedule for key exam events for IIT JEE Advanced 2022 can be found below:

Exam Event Date of Deadline JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Date 28th August 2022 - Sunday Release of Official Question Papers 29th August 2022 - Monday Release of Candidate Response Sheets 1st Sept 2022 - Thursday Release of Official Answer Key 3rd Sept 2022 - Saturday Answer Key Objection Window Dates 3rd and 4th Sept 2022 Final Answer Key Release Date 11th Sept 2022 JEE Advanced 2022 Results 11th Sept 2022

How to Download JEE Advanced Question Papers 2022?

The official JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers for the IIT JEE Entrance Exam held on 28th August 2022 have been released by IIT Bombay today. Like all other key activities and documents for JEE Advanced 2022 the release of the Question Papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 Exam, has been done online through the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates need to log onto the portal and scroll down to the latest Announcements Section to access the JEE Advanced Question Paper 2022 in PDF format. From here, candidates can save the Official IIT JEE Question Papers on their device of system for future reference.

