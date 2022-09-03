JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 (OUT): IIT Bombay Releases Provisional Answer Key at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 (OUT): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has released the JEE Advanced answer key 2022 today on 3rd September. The JEE Advanced provisional answer key 2022 can be downloaded at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can download JEE Advanced answer key 2022 without using the login credentials.

The IIT Bombay JEE Advanced exam answer key 2022 has been released in pdf format. Candidates have also been given the provision to raise objections in JEE Advanced 2022 answer key in case of an error. They will be able to challenge the answer key of JEE Advanced from 3rd to 4th September 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 Dates

Events Dates JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 3rd September 2022 (OUT) Feedback on provisional answer keys from the candidates 3rd to 4th September 2022 JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 11th September 2022 JEE Advanced Result 11th September 2022

How To Download JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022?

Candidates can download JEE Advanced provisional answer key in online mode only. The officials will not send it in any other mode. Therefore, to download answer key in online mode, candidates will have to go to the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Further, they need to click on - JEE Advanced provisional answer keys. On the new page, a pdf of JEE Advanced answer key will appear on the screen.

The JEE Advanced answer key 2022 will include the correct answers to all the questions asked in the IIT JEE entrance exam. The JEE Advanced was conducted on 28th August 2022. Candidates can use the preliminary JEE Advanced 2022 answer key and response sheet to calculate their probable scores. JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet was released on 1st September.

How To Raise Objections in JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022?

The JEE Advanced objection window for candidates will start today. The candidates can send their feedback regarding the JEE Advanced answer key from 3rd September (10 am) till 4th September 2022 (5 pm). To raise objection, candidates will have to visit the official website and login using JEE Advanced application number and password.

Now, they need to click on the link challenge answer key of JEE Advanced 2022, mark the number of questions whose answer is to be challenged. Also, they need to upload the documents in support of such objection and pay fees (if applicable) and submit the raised objections.

Also Read: JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 Released, Download Provisional Key at jeeadv.ac.in