JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow, Download Provisional Key at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the JEE Advance 2022 answer key tomorrow on 3rd September 2022. As per the announced time, the JEE Advanced provisional answer key will be released at 10 AM. Candidates will be able to check their JEE Advanced answer key 2022 from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

They will be able to download JEE Advanced answer key 2022 by using the required login credentials. Candidates will be also given the provision to raise objections in JEE Advanced 2022 answer key. Earlier, IIT Bombay released the JEE Advanced response sheet on 1st September 2022.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

JEE Advanced 2022 Dates

Events Dates JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 3rd September 2022 (Tomorrow) Feedback on provisional answer keys from the candidates 3rd to 4th September 2022 JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 11th September 2022 JEE Advanced Result 11th September 2022

How To Download JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022?

Once the answer key of JEE Advanced is released, the link will be activated and candidates can download it by using their login credentials on the official website. They can go through the detailed steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the direct link of JEE Advanced provisional answer keys.

3rd Step - A new window having the JEE Advanced answer key in form of a PDF will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Download and save the PDF.

Can Candidates Raise Objections in JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022?

Yes, IIT Bombay will provide the provision to challenge the answer key of JEE Advanced 2022. Also, tomorrow, the provisional answer key is being released in which candidates can raise objections, in case of any error. They must note that the answer key is not the final result and will only give you a rough score.

The JEE Advanced objection window/ feedback from candidates will start once the answer keys are released. The candidates can send their feedback regarding the JEE Advanced answer key from 3rd September (10 am) till 4th September 2022 (5 pm).

