JEE Advanced Result 2022 (Date and Time): Check IIT JEE Result on 11 September, Download at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2022 (Date and Time): As per the recent updates, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the JEE Advanced result date and time. As per the official website, the JEE Advanced result 2022 will be announced on 11th September. Candidates will be able to check their JEE Advanced 2022 result from 10 AM onwards.

The authorities will release the result of JEE Advanced 2022 on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. They need to use their roll number, date of birth and phone number to download it. Along with the JEE Advanced results, the authorities will also release the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates.

JEE Advanced 2022 Date

Events Dates JEE Advanced Result 11th September 2022 (10 AM) Final Answer Key of JEE Advanced 11th September 2022 (10 AM) JoSAA Process 12th September 2022

How To Check and Download JEE Advanced Result 2022?

IIT Bombay will declare the result for the JEE Advanced 2022 in online mode only. Once released, all the candidates who appeared for the exam can download the JEE Advanced Result 2022 by visiting the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. They will have to use the required credentials - roll number, date of birth and phone number to check their JEE Advanced result 2022. It is to be noted that individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates.

Candidates will be required to download the scorecard after the JEE Advanced 2022 result declaration to participate in the seat allotment process. It is to be noted that individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates.

What Details will be mentioned on JEE Advanced Result 2022?

As per the updates, the JEE Advanced results will be released in the form of a scorecard. JEE Advanced 2022 result will include marks secured by the candidates, the total score in both JEE Advanced 2022 Paper I and Paper II, and other basic details. Along with these details, the candidate’s rank in Common Rank List (CRL) after IIT JEE Advanced, category rank will be also mentioned in the JEE Advanced result 2022.

JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the final answer key of JEE Advanced along with the result. There will be no requirement for any login credentials to download the answer key. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key in form of a PDF file once it gets published. Earlier, the authorities released the provisional answer key on 3rd September at the official website.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Check Seat Matrix for Admissions Here