JEE Main 2022 Application Correction Window Opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Fields Allowed to be Edited Here

JEE Main 2022 Application Correction Window Begins: After ending the JEE Main 2022 Application and Registration Process, NTA – National Testing Agency has opened the application correction window from today. As per the official notification, the NTA JEE Main 2022 application correction window has been opened from today – 6th April 2022 and will be available to the applicants on 8th April upto 9 PM in the evening. During this period, candidates will be allowed to make changes, and edit mistakes and errors in the JEE Main 2022 Registration Form by visiting the official portal – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Why is JEE Main Application Correction Window Offered?

The JEE Main 2022 application correction window is provided to the candidates to edit any mistakes or errors that they might have made during the initial phase of the application process. However, this is a one-time facility that is offered to students and therefore, they should ensure that all the details provided in JEE Main 2022 application form are correct and verified.

What Details can be Changed during JEE Main 2022 Application Correction Window?

With the application correction window for JEE Main 2022 starting from today, it is important for the students or candidates to be aware of the details that are allowed to be changed by NTA during this period. NTA allows candidates to change only a few details in the application form during the correction window. The details of the same are listed below:

Parents’ Name : Candidates can change or edit the names of either their Mother or Father's Name

: Candidates can change or edit the names of either their Mother or Father's Name Category and Sub-Category : During the application correction window, candidates are also allowed to edit the category and sub-category (PwD) in the application form. Along with this, they also need to upload a new sub-category certificate (PwD) as applicable to verify the edited detail.

: During the application correction window, candidates are also allowed to edit the category and sub-category (PwD) in the application form. Along with this, they also need to upload a new sub-category certificate (PwD) as applicable to verify the edited detail. Correct / Add Courses : Candidates can also change or edit or add courses for which they want to apply for during the correction window.

: Candidates can also change or edit or add courses for which they want to apply for during the correction window. City and Medium : Candidates are also allowed to change exam city and exam medium as per the provisions allowed for Session 1 / April Session of the Exam

: Candidates are also allowed to change exam city and exam medium as per the provisions allowed for Session 1 / April Session of the Exam Qualifying Exam and Year : Candidates will be able to change the qualifying exam and the passing year of the exam in JEE Main 2022 application form as well

: Candidates will be able to change the qualifying exam and the passing year of the exam in JEE Main 2022 application form as well Date of Birth and Gender: For non-Aadhar verified candidates, the field of date of birth and gender will also be open for editing.

To avoid any confusion, candidates can also go through the detailed notification available here, which lists down all the fields that are allowed to be editing during the JEE Main 2022 Application Correction Window.

What is the fee for JEE Main 2022 Application Correction?

NTA’s official notification about JEE Main 2022 application correction window does say that an “additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.” However, the fee amount applicable for JEE Main 2022 Application Correction facility is not mentioned in the notification.

