JEE Main 2023: Know List of Top NITs in India, Check List Here

JEE Main 2023: The Nation Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the dates and notification for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2023 by next week. The application form for JEE Main 2023 will be released on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic. This year, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam is expected to be held in two sessions.

The JEE Main comprises of two papers - Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. A total of 31 NITs are providing BTech programmes in India.

Candidates get seats based on their All India Rank (AIR) followed by the JoSAA counselling process. Seat Availability, reservation quota, and AIR are the main deciding factors for admission to the National Institutes of Technology. Candidates can check below the list of NITs for B.Tech admission here.

JEE Main 2023 NIT Rankings As per NIRF

According to the National Institute Rankings Framework (NIRF), NIT Trichy has secured 8th rank in India. NITs provide admission at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. In 2022, the total number of seats for undergraduate programs is 23,997 and for postgraduate programs, 13,664 in all 31 NITs.

JEE Main 2023 - List of NIT Colleges

With JEE Mains 2023 scores, candidates will be able to get admission into the National Institutes of Technologies (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and various other government and private institutions for undergraduate engineering and technology colleges at the state-level too. Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2023 must check the top 10 National Institutes of Technology in India as per NIRF rankings

JEE Main 2022 - Top NIT Colleges for B.Tech Admission

Sr. No. Name of Institute NIT Ranking 2022 (By NIRF) 1 NIT Trichy (NITT) 8 2 NIT Karnataka (NITK) 10 3 NIT Rourkela (NITRKL) 15 4 NIT Warangal (NITW) 21 5 NIT Calicut (NITC) 31 6 NIT Nagpur (VNIT) 32 7 NIT Durgapur (NITDGP) 34 8 NIT Silchar (NITS) 38 9 MNIT Jaipur (MNIT) 46 10 NIT Allahabad (MNNIT) 47

JEE Main 2023 Date

The National Testing Agency is expected to start the JEE Main 2023 registration in November. NIT aspirants will have to visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic for the registration process. The examination date is yet to be confirmed by the authorities for two sessions. Candidates can either take one or both sessions. If they take both, their best scores in two exams will decide the result.

