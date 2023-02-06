JEE Main 2023: NTA Omits 5 Questions, Provides 2 Correct Answers, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the Final Provisional Answer Key today February 6, 2023, for the JEE Main Session 1 exam which was conducted for BTech and BE admissions. All Those candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at the main website of NTA.

In the present year 2023, NTA has reportedly dropped five questions in the final provisional answer key while the exam conducting council has also provided 2 answers. Moreover, there was one question which had different answers for both English and Hindi papers. It has been observed that except for one question, all the questions that were dropped by NTA were from the Mathematics section.

JEE Main 2023 Final Provisional Answer Key - Download Here

Questions Dropped by NTA

Exam Dates Exam Shift/Session Subject Question ID January 25, 2023 Second Mathematics 7155051689 January 29, 2023 First Mathematics 3666942082 February 1, 2023 First Chemistry 3666942528 February 1, 2023 Second Mathematics 7155051232 February 1, 2023 Second Mathematics 7155051248

There were two numerical questions having different answers from what was mentioned in the Provisional Answer Key. The following are the questions for your reference.

Exam Dates Exam Shift/Session Subject Question ID Correct Answer January 25, 2023 First Mathematics 3666941257 120 (For Hindi 112) January 25, 2023 Second Mathematics 7155051702 6860 or 3

NTA further stated that candidates will not be awarded any marks for the dropped questions. In 2022, the NTA released a statement in which the agency mentioned that if none of the options was found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then per cent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.

However, this is only if the question is in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. If the question would have been a numerical value question, then in that case “four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

Also Read: NIT Rourkela 20th Convocation, 1717 Students Granted Degrees