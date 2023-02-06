    JEE Main 2023: NTA Omits 5 Questions, Provides 2 Correct Answers, Check Details Here

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam was conducted between January 24 to February 1, 2023. The final provisional answer keys are available on the official website of NTA. As per the reports, five questions have been dropped while two questions have been rectified by the National Testing Agency. More details are given below.

    Updated: Feb 6, 2023 18:38 IST
    NTA Removes 5 Questions and Rectifies 2 Answers in JEE Main Answer Key 2023
    NTA Removes 5 Questions and Rectifies 2 Answers in JEE Main Answer Key 2023

    JEE Main 2023:  The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the Final Provisional Answer Key today February 6, 2023, for the JEE Main Session 1 exam which was conducted for BTech and BE admissions. All Those candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at the main website of NTA. 

    In the present year 2023, NTA has reportedly dropped five questions in the final provisional answer key while the exam conducting council has also provided 2 answers. Moreover, there was one question which had different answers for both English and Hindi papers. It has been observed that except for one question, all the questions that were dropped by NTA were from the Mathematics section.

    JEE Main 2023 Final Provisional Answer Key - Download Here

    Questions Dropped by NTA

    Exam Dates

    Exam Shift/Session

    Subject

    Question ID

    January 25, 2023

    Second

    Mathematics

    7155051689

    January 29, 2023

    First

    Mathematics

    3666942082

    February 1, 2023

    First

    Chemistry

    3666942528

    February 1, 2023

    Second

    Mathematics

    7155051232

    February 1, 2023

    Second

    Mathematics

    7155051248

    There were two numerical questions having different answers from what was mentioned in the Provisional Answer Key. The following are the questions for your reference.

     

    Exam Dates

    Exam Shift/Session

    Subject

    Question ID

    Correct Answer

    January 25, 2023

    First

    Mathematics

    3666941257

    120 (For Hindi 112)

    January 25, 2023

    Second

    Mathematics

    7155051702

    6860 or 3

    NTA further stated that candidates will not be awarded any marks for the dropped questions. In 2022, the NTA released a statement in which the agency mentioned that if none of the options was found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then per cent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.

    However, this is only if the question is in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. If the question would have been a numerical value question, then in that case “four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

    Also Read: NIT Rourkela 20th Convocation, 1717 Students Granted Degrees

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories