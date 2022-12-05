JEE Main 2023 Registration To Start Soon, Check List of Top Engineering Entrance Exams, Apply in December

B.Tech Entrance Exams 2023: Going as per media reports, NTA is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 dates for sessions 1 and 2 soon. Over 10 lakh candidates register for JEE Main 2023 every year. Candidates who wish to appear in the national-level exam can expect JEE Main 2023 dates soon in a few weeks. However, apart from JEE Main, there are other prominent engineering exams as well.

For example, WBJEE 2023, VITEEE 2023, MET 2023 that has and will release the application form in December. Candidates can apply for these exams in online mode at the respective websites. As of now, the exam dates for these engineering entrance exams are still awaited, however, the application form has been made available. Check details here.

List of Engineering Entrance Exams To Apply in December

AEEE 2023 - Amrita Entrance Examination - Engineering (AEEE) application form is available in online mode. Candidates can fill up the AEEE application form at the official website amrita.edu/admissions/btech/. As of now, the officials have not announced the last date to apply for the Amrita University entrance exam. Also, before applying they must go through the specified eligibility criteria.

MET 2023 - Manipal Entrance Test (MET) registration has also started for admission to engineering programmes. Interested candidates can fill up the MET 2023 application form in online mode at manipal.edu. The last date to apply is yet to be released. To be eligible for MET 2023, candidates must have passed the 10+2 or an equivalent exam with Math, English, and Physics.

VITEEE 2023 - VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2023 application form can be filled in online mode at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date for the VIT B.Tech form 2023 is March 31. After that, no application will be accepted. As per the announced dates, the VIT BTech entrance exam 2023 will be conducted from April 15 to 21.

WBJEE 2023 - West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) application dates are yet to be announced. However, as per the official notification, the WBJEE application form 2023 will be made available the last week of December. Candidates can apply for WBJEE in online mode at wbjeeb.nic.in in.

