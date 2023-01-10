JEE Main 2023 Updates: Bombay HC to Hear Plea on Postponement of Exam Today

JEE Main 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bombay High Court will hear the plea seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and relaxation of 75% eligibility criteria today - January 10, 2023. A bench of acting chief justice SV Gangpurwala and J Sandeep V Marne will hear the JEE Main 2023 postponement petition filed by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai on January 4. Earlier, the court had postponed the JEE Main 2023 hearing to today as the petitioner had not submitted the brochure.

Besides demanding postponement of the JEE Main and relaxation in eligibility criteria, the plea also stated that NTA used to release the IIT JEE Main dates two to three months earlier. However, the announcement of JEE Main dates on such short notice this time will not give enough time to students for preparation.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Postponement Hearing in Bombay HC

During the previous hearing, the petitioner told the court that JEE Mains 2023 dates are clashing with several board exams 2023 and that the 75% eligibility criteria brought back this year will impact lakhs of students. Upon this, advocate Rui Rodriguez appearing for the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the criteria is for Class 12 marks. Rodriguez added that the Class 12 score is considered for admission in engineering courses and not as an eligibility for appearing in the entrance exam.

Petition Regarding JEE Main 2023 Postponement

This petition was filed by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai on December 26, 2022. It states that the Class 12 pre-board exams, viva-voce of CBSE, ICSE and other state boards are scheduled to be conducted in January 2023. The clash between JEE Main 2023 and Class 12 pre-board exams will result in less number of students appearing for JEE Main Session 1. The plea also states that the notification for the JEE Mains exam was issued on short notice. It will cause difficulties for students.

JEE Main 2023 Dates

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2023 twice. As per the schedule released, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted from January 24 to 31, whereas the 2nd session will be held between April 6 and 12. The BE, and BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

