JEE Main 2024: Students Speculate on IIT JEE Syllabus Updates in the Wake of NEET UG Revisions

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that JEE Main will be conducted twice this time - January and April. As per the exam dates, the JEE Main January session is scheduled to be held from January 24 to February 1 whereas the April session will be conducted between April 1 to 15, 2023. As of now, no other information regarding JEE Main registration dates, syllabus, or exam pattern has been released.

As of now, many IIT JEE aspirants are demanding clarity on the JEE Main 2024 syllabus after the National Medical Commission (NMC) revised the syllabus for NEET UG. With just three months left for the JEE Main January session, registration is expected to begin along with the release of notification that will carry details on syllabus.

JEE Main Syllabus 2024 PDF

The JEE Main syllabus includes topics from NCERT class 11 and 12 subjects. The total number of questions that have to be attempted is expected to remain the same: Physics - 25; Chemistry - 25; and Mathematics - 25. As of now, the NTA JEE Mains syllabus is yet to be released. Candidates can check Jee mains 2024 syllabus with weightage pdf based on last year below:

JEE Physics Topics and Weightage

Topics and Weightage Topics and Weightage Physics and Measurement - 3% Electrostatics - 8% Kinematics - 3% Current Electricity - 8% Laws of motion - 3% Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism - 8% Work Energy and Power - 3% Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating currents - 6% Rotational Motion - 6% Electromagnetic Waves - 3% Gravitation - 3% Optics - 8% Properties of Solids and Liquids - 5% Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation - 3% Kinetic theory of Gases - 3% Atoms And Nuclei - 3% Thermodynamics - 8% Electronic devices- 5% Oscillations and Waves - 5% Communication Systems - 3%

JEE Mathematics Topics and Weightage

Topics and Weightage Topics and Weightage Sets, Relations and Functions - 4% Differential equations - 4% Complex numbers and quadratic equations - 8% Vector Algebra - 4% Matrices and Determinants - 5% Three Dimensional Geometry - 8% Sequence and series - 6% Permutations and combinations - 3% Trigonometry - 6% Binomial theorem and its simple applications - 4% Coordinate geometry - 14% Statistics and Probability - 8% Limit , continuity and differentiability -12% Mathematical Induction - 1% Integral Calculus - 9% Mathematical reasoning - 4%

JEE Chemistry Topics and Weightage

Topics and Weightage Topics and Weightage Some basic concepts in chemistry -5% p- Block Elements - 4% Atomic Structure - 3% d - and f - Block Elements - 3% Classification of Elements and Periodic table - 4% Coordination Compounds - 8% Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure - 3% Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry - 4% States of matter - 2% Hydrocarbons - 4% Chemical Thermodynamics - 4% Organic Compounds containing Halogens - 3% Equilibrium- 3% Organic Compounds containing Oxygen - 7% Redox Reaction and Electrochemistry - 4% Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen - 4% Solutions - 6% Biomolecules - 2% Chemical kinetics- 5% Polymers - 2% Surface Chemistry - 3% Environmental Chemistry - 4% General Principle and process of Isolation of metals - 4% Chemistry in Everyday Life - 1% Hydrogen - 3% Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds - 1% S - Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals) - 3% Principles Related to Practical Chemistry - 1%

