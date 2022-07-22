JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (Released): Download NTA JEE Main Session 2 Hall Tickets at jeemain.nta.nic.in

22 Jul 08:19 AM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Released The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card on the official website. The Hall Ticket has been released for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Exams. Students can click on the direct link provided here to download the exam hall ticket. JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Direct Link

21 Jul 04:47 PM Image Correction window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 NTA has opened the Image Correction window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2. Students can make necessary changes in the applications through the link provided here. Click here for image Correction

21 Jul 02:10 PM What not to carry to the exam centre Students attempting the JEE Main 2022 examinations must keep in mind the list of things which are not permitted inside the exam hall. These include: Mobile Phones

21 Jul 01:50 PM JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Details The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will include the candidates details along with exam instructions, exam centre details and the schedule of the examination. Candidate Name

21 Jul 01:39 PM Has the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card been released? The JEE Main 2022 Examination Admit Card for Session 2 is expected to be released soon. According to the official notification issued, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card will be issued today - July 21, 2022.

21 Jul 01:30 PM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Shift Timings The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams will be conducted in two shifts. JEE Main 2022 Shift 1 will be for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) which will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Shift 2 will be from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Paper 2A (B.Arch) Shift 1 will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

Paper 2B (B.Planning) shift 1 will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Second shift will be from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

21 Jul 01:16 PM Which institutions accept JEE Main Scores? JEE Main is conducted for the admissions to engineering courses offered in colleges across the country. Students who qualify the JEE Main 2022 exams and wish to secure admissions to the IIT's will be able to appear for the JEE Advanced exams to qualify for admissions.

21 Jul 12:38 PM JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip likely today Since the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card will be issued today it is expected that the exam city intimation slip will be released by the officials today. The JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip will include the city details where the students will be allotted exam centre for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams.

21 Jul 12:15 PM What to carry when appearing for JEE Main 2022 Exams JEE Main 2022 examinations are being conducted from July 25, 2022. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2022 exams must make sure that they keep the below given items ready with them when appearing for the exams. JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card

21 Jul 11:50 AM JEE Main 2022 Exam Updates JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examinations will be conducted for a duration of three hours. Candidates will be required to answer the multiple choice questions of the examinations in Paper 1 and 2.

21 Jul 11:25 AM What a after JEE Main 2022 Exams After the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examinations are conducted, candidates who have qualified the exams will be eligible for the further counselling procedures. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will conduct the counselling procedure to the different engineering programmes.

21 Jul 11:05 AM Login Credentials for JEE Main 2022 Admit Card JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the following details in the login link: JEE Main 2022 Application Number

21 Jul 10:42 AM JEE Main 2022 Examination Details The National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examinations for the students on July 25, 2022. The exams will be conducted in CBT and PBT mode based on the subjects appearing.

21 Jul 10:13 AM How to download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be released by the officials on the official website today. To download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the Session 2 Registration number in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided here to download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card. Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2022 official website Step 2: Click on the JEE Maim 2022 Session 2 Admit Card link provided on the homepage Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2022 Registration number and password in the link provided Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for further reference

21 Jul 09:40 AM When is the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Expected? As per the notification issued by the NTA, the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 2 exams will be issued today. Candidates will first be provided with the exam city intimation slip followed by the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card.

21 Jul 09:30 AM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Day Guidelines Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examinations must make sure that they follow all the COVID protocols and guidelines issued. Candidates taking the JEE Main 2022 exams must make sure that they report at the exam centre well ahead of time. Those who are required to travel must make necessary arrangements so that they are not late for the exams.

Carrying the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card is mandatory to appear for the exams along with a passport size photograph and other materials mentioned by the NTA.

Students are also required to follow all COVID-19 provisions and guidelines.

21 Jul 09:15 AM JEE Main 2022: Revised exam schedule The National Testing Agency has revised the schedule for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams. The exams which were scheduled to be conducted from July 21, 2022, will now be conducted from July 25, 2022.

21 Jul 09:05 AM What is the age limit to appear for JEE Main 2022 According to the eligibility criteria prescribed by the board officials, there is no age limit for a candidates to appear for the JEE Main exams. Those students who have qualified the Class 12 or equivalent exams in 2020, 2021 or appearing in 2022 will be eligible to appear for the JEE Main exams.

21 Jul 08:58 AM JEE Main Session 2 Updates: Approximately 6.2 Lakh students to appear According to the estimate numbers shared by the National Testing Agency, close to 6,29,778 students will be appearing for the Session 2 Exams of JEE Main. The exams will be conducted across 500 cities in India and 17 Cities abroad. Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Admit Card to be released today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

21 Jul 08:35 AM JEE Main 2022: Admit Card Link The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card for the students today. Those appearing for the Session 2 exams scheduled for July 25, 2022 can visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

21 Jul 08:25 AM JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Today JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (Today): Download NTA JEE Main Session 2 Hall Tickets Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

20 Jul 12:12 PM Details mentioned on JEE Main 2022 Admit Card The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card will be available in the online mode only. The admit card for the entrance examination will include the following details Candidate Name and Roll Number

Instructions to be followed on exam day Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Dates Revised, JEE Main Exam to Begin from 25th July, Get Details at jeemain.nta.nic.in

20 Jul 11:30 AM Login credentials required to download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit card on the official website tomorrow - July 21, 2022. Students can download the JEE Main 2022 Admit card by entering the below given credentials in the login link JEE Main 2022 Application Number

20 Jul 11:22 AM When will the Exam City Intimation Slip be issued? With the National Testing Agency confirming the revised shedule for the entrance exam and the release of the admit card, the city intimation slip will also be issued by the officials soon. Since the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card wil be released tomorrow, the exam city intimation slip will be released shortly before the declaration of the admit card.

20 Jul 11:20 AM How to download JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card To download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and enter the JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 Application Number and Date of Birth in the login link provided.

20 Jul 11:16 AM JEE Main 2022 Revised Updates JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examinations will be conducted frm July 25, 2022. The examination will be conducted across 5000 exam cities in the country and 12 cities outside India. Approximately 629778 candidates will be attempting the second sesion of the JEE Entrance exams.

20 Jul 11:13 AM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Tomorrow The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examination will be conducted from July 25, 2022 onwards. According to the revised schedule provided the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Admit Card will be available for download from tomorrow - July 21, 2022.

20 Jul 11:11 AM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Revised Schedule The National Testing Agency has revised the schedule for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examinations. According to the revised schedule provided, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams will now be conducted from July 25, 2022.

20 Jul 10:58 AM JEE Main 2022 Test Duration JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. Students will be required to answer the Multiple Choice questions within the stipulated time. Students can check the complete exam details below.

20 Jul 10:30 AM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Scheme The JEE Main 2022 Examinations will be conducted in both CBT and PBT mode depending on the section and paper attempted by the students. Candidates can check below the exam scheme followed.

20 Jul 10:15 AM JEE Main 2022 Language of Examination The National Teting Agency will be conducting the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examinations in the following languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates can attempt the JEE Main exams in the language of their choice as marked when filling the applications.

20 Jul 10:05 AM JEE Main 2022 Exam Mode JEE Main 2022 Exams will be onducted in the online (CBT) mode. Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 A (B.Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) will be held in Computer based mode. Part-III of Paper 2 A will be Drawing Test which will be conducted offline. Paper 2B (B.Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II)) and Planning based questions (Part-III) will be held in Computer based mode.

20 Jul 09:51 AM What to carry for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exams Students appearing for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examinations must make sure that they keep with them the following items when appearing for the entrance exams. JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card

20 Jul 09:46 AM JEE Main Session 2 Exams Rescheduled According to the latest developments reported, the schedule for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examinaions have been rescheduled. According to reports, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examinations will be conducted from July 24 to 28, 2022. Earlier, the National Testing Agency had announced the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exams to be conducted from July 21 to 30, 2022.

20 Jul 08:59 AM Details mentioned on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card will include the below given details. Name and Roll Number of students

20 Jul 08:25 AM What is the JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip? The National Testing Agency will soon be issuing the Session 2 candidates with the Exam City Intimation Slip and the Admit card. The JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip is a dolcument containing the name of the city where a candidate will be allotted seats for appearing in the entrance exam. This will help students to prepare themselves appropriately to travel and make necessary arrangements.

20 Jul 08:20 AM JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected Today The National Testing Agency is likely to release the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Today. An official confirmation on the schedule of the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examination and the details of the release of the admit card for the exams is expected soon by the NTA officials.

19 Jul 04:26 PM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip Expected Soon The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Intimation slip is expected to be issued by the National Testing Agency on the official website soon. Students who have applied for the Session 2 exams will be able to check their Exam City Intimation Slip by entering the details in the login ID which will be provided on the official website.

19 Jul 03:03 PM JEE Main 2022 Exam Schedule As per latest reports, the JEE Main Entrance Examination dates have been rescheduled. As per media reports, the JEE Main 2022 examinations will now be conducted from July 24 to 28, 2022. The confirmation was given by a senior official from the National Testing Agency. Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Postponed?: Here's latest update from NTA about JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates

19 Jul 01:52 PM Change in JEE Main 2022 Exam Schedule? According to media reports, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examination dates have been postponed. Reports suggest that the confirmation was provided by NTA Director General Vineet Joshi. An official confirmation regarding the JEE Main Session 2 Examinations are expected soon.

19 Jul 12:50 PM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Date Update As per media reports, the National Testing Agency will not be conducting the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examinations on July 21, 2022. MEdia reports suggest that NTA Director General Vineet Joshi has confirmed the change in the JEE Main 2022 exam schedule. As per reports, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exams are expected to be conducted from July 23, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not conduct the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main 2022) Session 2 exam from July 21 2022. As per the NDTV report NTA’s Director General Vineet Joshi has confirmed the news. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam is likely to be held from July 23 — Shreyash (@Shreyash20034) July 19, 2022

19 Jul 12:44 PM Is the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 Out? According to media reports, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card is expected to be announced on the official website soon. The National Testing Agency will first be releasing the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip after which the admit card link will be made live on the website.

19 Jul 12:40 PM What are the details required for downloading the JEE Main Admit Card 2022? To download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Date of Birth in the login link provided along with the security pin shown on the login page.

19 Jul 12:34 PM Where to check JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card? JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card will be made available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Candidates will be able to download the admit card on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

19 Jul 12:16 PM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Schedule The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examinations are scheduled to be conducted next week. According to the dates provided, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examinations will be conducted from July 21 to 30, 2022. Students will be provided with details of the Examination centre and other details as and when the exam city intimation slip is released. Also Read: JEE Main 2022: NTA to release Exam Intimation Slips, Admit Cards for Session 2 Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

19 Jul 11:46 AM JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results. The Results have been announced for the JEE Main 2022 Paper 1 examminations. Students can click on the link provided here to check the JEE Main 2022 Paper 1 Results. JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 1

19 Jul 11:34 AM Details mentioned on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City intimation slip will contain the details of the candidates along with the exam schedule, exam city details, Examination slot.

19 Jul 11:31 AM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Login Credentials To download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip, students are required to visit the official website and enter the JEE Main Application Number and Date of Birth in the link provided.

19 Jul 11:26 AM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip According to latest media reports, the National Testing Agency is expected to issue the JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip on the official website of JEE Main. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Intimation slip will contain the city in with a candidate will be alloted the JEE Main session 2 exam centre.

19 Jul 11:18 AM JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Admit Card The National Testing Agency will be releasing the admit card for the second session of the entrance examinations soon. The link for students to download the admit card will be made available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.