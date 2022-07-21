JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (Today): NTA to release JEE Main July Session Hall Tickets on jeemain.nta.nic.in

What to do in case any discrepancy in the JEE Main Admit Card 2022?

JEE Main 2022 admit card: In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading or any error in the hall ticket of JEE Main along with the undertaking, they may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in. NTA has advised the JEE Main 2022 candidates to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned on the JEE Main 2022 question paper and abide by the same.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (Today): JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for the Session 2 of the Engineering Entrance Exam will be released by today - 21st July 2022. Candidates who are registered for the JEE Main July Exam, will be able to access and download JEE Main 2022 Hall Tickets soon from the official website of the examination. As of now, NTA has not notified any specific JEE Main Admit Card Time by when the agency will release the hall tickets. But going by the general trend, it should fall in the 2nd half of the day. Once released officially, candidates will be able to access and download JEE Main Session 2 Admit Cards easily from the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to download JEE Main 2022 Hall Tickets is also placed below, using which candidates will be able to download their individual hall tickets:

Download JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (Session 2) - Direct Link (Available Soon)

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card - Details to be Checked on Hall Tickets

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam is scheduled to begin from 25th July 2022. To appear for the July Session of JEE Main 2022, the admit cards or hall tickets are mandatory to be produced before the exam invigilators. Therefore, candidates are advised to download JEE Main July Exam Admit Cards on priority as soon as they are made available. In addition to this, candidates are also advised to verify the following details mentioned on JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card carefully:

Candidate's Name

Candidate's Date of Birth

Candidate's Signature

Candidate's Photograph

Language Opted by Candidate

Exam Roll Number

Exam Centre Name and Address

Exam Date and Time

Reporting Time to the Exam Centre

Exam-day Guidelines for Candidates

COVID-19 precautions to be followed

All these details would be mentioned on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards being issued today. However, in case, if a candidate finds discrepancy or error in the JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket details; they need to reach out to the NTA helpline and get the same rectified. NTA helpline is available from 10 AM to 5 PM via landline number 011-40759000.

How to Download JEE Main 2022 July Exam Hall Tickets online?

Like the Session 1 process, NTA - National Testing Agency has decided to release JEE Main 2022 July Exam Hall Tickets online and make them available to the candidates via the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. In order to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for Session 2 Exam, candidates will be required to visit jeemain.nta.nic.in website and scroll down to the Candidate Activity section. Here they will find the links for ‘URL 1 : Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 2_Paper 1’ and clicking on it will take them to candidate login page of the portal. On this page, candidates are required to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. In the final step, candidates need to enter the Security Pin displayed on the screen and Submit the details. In response, candidates will be able to download JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Cards easily. After downloading JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards, candidates are expected to take a printout of the same along with the Self Declaration (Undertaking) on A4 Size Paper.

