JEE Main Admit Card 2022: NTA to release JEE Main June Exam Admit Cards Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Expected Date Here

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Soon: Following the completion of the JEE Main 2022 Application Correction window, the next step in the exam cycle is the release of JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards. NTA - National Testing Agency, which is in charge of holding the national-level engineering entrance test is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards for the upcoming June Session. As per the official schedule released by the NTA, the JEE Main 2022 session 1 tests are scheduled to be held from 20th June 2022. This means that only three weeks remain for the exam, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 June Session Admit Cards soon. Like all other important documents and details related to the JEE Main 2022, the hall tickets will also be released online via the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected Released Date

While so far NTA has not released any specific date or time for the declaration of JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards, experts have suggested that the hall tickets will be made available to the students soon. With June Session of JEE Main 2022 starting from 20th June, it is likely that the JEE Main Admit Cards are released by the end of 1st Week of the month. While no specific dates are available, students should expect the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards to be out by 7th June 2022. Candidates should note that this is merely a speculative date and that the final date for the release of the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be notified by the NTA soon.

Details to be checked on JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document without which candidates will not be allowed entry inside the exam centre. Therefore, it is important for applicants to ensure that the download the JEE Main June Admit Card, save it and take a printout of the same. While downloading the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards, candidates are advised to check and verify all the details mentioned on the hall ticket.

#JEEMain Admit Card - Details Available in the Hall Ticket pic.twitter.com/Dy7PSIWgPN — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) June 1, 2022

The JEE Main Admit Card 2022 will contain personal details of the candidates including their name, date of birth and father / mother’s name. In addition to this, the JEE Main June Session Admit Card will also contain exam specific details including exam centre name and address as well as exam hall, exam date and shift, reporting time, as well as exam day instructions that are to be followed by the students.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Tie-Breaking Policy Revised, Age and Application Number To Be Considered