JEE Main 2023 Free Mock Test Available on National Test Abhyas App, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Mock Test: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 mock test is live on the National Test Abhyas (NTA) app free of cost. Candidates who will be appearing for JEE Main 2023 must access the free mock test to practice for the upcoming exam. As per schedule, JEE Main 2023 first attempt will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

NTA launched NTA mobile app for candidates to access the mock test. It will help them being familiar with the computer-based test (CBT) mode. "The app had been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high-quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since NTA’s Test-Practice Centers (TPCs) were closed during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," NTA said in a statement.

How to Access JEE Main 2023 Mock Test?

JEE Main 2023 is going to begin soon. Authorities have made the free mock test available on the NTA app. Candidates can access the mock test by following these steps-

Step 1: Download National Test Abhyas app from play store/app store

Step 2: Sign up and create a new account

Step 3: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 4: JEE Main 2023 mock test will appear on screen

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully

Step 6: Take JEE Main 2023 free mock test

JEE Main 2023 Exam

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, and Urdu.

Authorities will soon release the admit card for JEE aspirants. Once available, candidates will be able to download the admit card on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

