JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 8 Result Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023: JEECUP will announce the results for the JEECUP 8th round counselling tomorrow: October 26, 2023. Candidates can download their allotment results at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 25, 2023 16:18 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the seat allotment results for the JEECUP 8th round counselling tomorrow: October 26, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have participated for admission into the Diploma in Engineering course can check and download their seat allocation results through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as application number, password, and security pin in the result login window to get their results. Candidates can deposit their seat acceptance fees till October 28, 2023, till 5 pm. The document verification at the district help centres will be held between October 27 to 28, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of UPJEE to get the latest updates. 

JEECUP Round 8 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 8 Dates

Registered candidates can go through the dates related to the JEECUP Polytechnic 2023 round 8 counselling in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Announcement of seat allotment result 

October 26, 2023

Online Freeze all candidates and online Fee Deposit for Seat Acceptance fee

October 27 to 28, 2023

Document Verification at the district Help Centers. 

October 27 to 28, 2023

Round 8th balance fee deposit (only for Freeze candidates)

October 27 to 29, 2023

Reporting of all candidates in their allotted polytechnic

Upto October 30, 2023

Check the official schedule here

How to download the JEECUP Counselling round 8 seat allotment result 2023?

The JEECUP Polytechnic round 8 counselling 2023 results can be accessed online, once available. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to download their seat allotment status.

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the JEECUP round 8 seat allotment result available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details as asked

Step 5: The JEECUP Polytechnic round 8 counselling 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the allotment result and download it for future reference

