JELET Admit Card 2023 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Exam on June 10

JELET admit card 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for JELET 2023. Candidates who are going to appear for Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test can download the hall ticket from the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the admission ticket,

According to the schedule, JELET 2023 is an OMR-based common entrance test scheduled to be conducted on June 10, 2023, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. However, the date is tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes. Candidates must carry the JELET admit card 2023 to the examination hall.

West Bengal JELET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates pertaining to the entrance exam below.

Particulars Dates JELET 2023 exam date June 10, 2023 (tentative) 11.00 am to 1.00 pm JELET result date To be notified later

JELET Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download JELET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates appearing in the upcoming entrance test must download the hall ticket from the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card for JELET

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: JELET admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the same

Step 7: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

About JELET 2023

JELET 2023 and counselling for admission into 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2023-24.

