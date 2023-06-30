  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JEXPO Merit List 2023 releases, check Polytechnic rank at webscte.co.in by using index number

JEXPO Merit List 2023 releases, check Polytechnic rank at webscte.co.in by using index number

JEXPO 2023 Merit List: WBSCT&VE&SD has released the result, merit list and rank of JEXPO online. Candidates can check their JEXPO merit rank at webscte.co.in by using their index number. Check consolidated merit list pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 30, 2023 19:16 IST
JEXPO Merit List 2023 releases at webscte.co.in
JEXPO Merit List 2023 releases at webscte.co.in

JEXPO Merit List 2023: The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development has announced the provisional merit list of the JEXPO online. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their JEXPO merit list 2023 online at the official website: webscte.co.in. They have to use their index number to download their JEXPO merit rank. 

The merit list has been prepared based on  JEXPO 2023 scores. All the qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. JEXPO is a state-level entrance exam for admission to diploma courses in polytechnics in West Bengal. 

JEXPO Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JEXPO Merit Rank 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check JEXPO merit rank 2023?

The authorities have declared the result of JEXPO online on the official website in the form of a merit list. Candidates can check their results and merit rank by following the steps mentioned below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: result.webscte.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEXPO merit list
Step 3: A new page with login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter index number 
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen in the form of merit list
Step 6: Download and save it for future references 

Check image of JEXPO Merit List 2023 

JEXPO Merit List 2023 

JEXPO result is in the form of a merit list and the same will be released separately as general and category-specific. For female candidates, a separate mention of ‘female general rank’ will also be mentioned in the JEXPO merit list 2023. Usually, the list is prepared after considering the candidate's performance in the entrance exam. 

What details will be mentioned in JEXPO 2023 Result?

It is expected that the following information will be mentioned on the result of JEXPO:

  • Enrollment Number
  • JEXPO Index number
  • Date of birth
  • Candidate’s category (reserved or unreserved)
  • PwD category specification
  • Gender
  • Status of the application under Tuition Fee Waiver (TFW) scheme
  • General merit rank (GMR)
  • Category wise merit rank
  • Female general rank (Only for female candidates)

Also Read: PUMDET 2023 Exam Date Postponed to July 30; Check When will Admit Card Release?

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023