JEXPO Merit List 2023 releases, check Polytechnic rank at webscte.co.in by using index number

JEXPO Merit List 2023: The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development has announced the provisional merit list of the JEXPO online. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their JEXPO merit list 2023 online at the official website: webscte.co.in. They have to use their index number to download their JEXPO merit rank.

The merit list has been prepared based on JEXPO 2023 scores. All the qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. JEXPO is a state-level entrance exam for admission to diploma courses in polytechnics in West Bengal.

How to check JEXPO merit rank 2023?

The authorities have declared the result of JEXPO online on the official website in the form of a merit list. Candidates can check their results and merit rank by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: result.webscte.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEXPO merit list

Step 3: A new page with login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter index number

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen in the form of merit list

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

Check image of JEXPO Merit List 2023

JEXPO Merit List 2023

JEXPO result is in the form of a merit list and the same will be released separately as general and category-specific. For female candidates, a separate mention of ‘female general rank’ will also be mentioned in the JEXPO merit list 2023. Usually, the list is prepared after considering the candidate's performance in the entrance exam.

What details will be mentioned in JEXPO 2023 Result?

It is expected that the following information will be mentioned on the result of JEXPO:

Enrollment Number

JEXPO Index number

Date of birth

Candidate’s category (reserved or unreserved)

PwD category specification

Gender

Status of the application under Tuition Fee Waiver (TFW) scheme

General merit rank (GMR)

Category wise merit rank

Female general rank (Only for female candidates)

Also Read: PUMDET 2023 Exam Date Postponed to July 30; Check When will Admit Card Release?