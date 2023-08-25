  1. Home
JEXPO, VOCLET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out on webscte.co.in

JEXPO, VOCLET Counselling 2023 phase 2 seat allotment has been published on the official website: webscte.co.in. Candidates can check results by entering login information. 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 16:16 IST
JEXPO, VOCLET Counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnics (JEXPO) and Vocational Lateral Entry Test (VOCLET) phase 2 seat allotment results have been released. Candidates who appeared in these exams can check out the results on the official website: webscte.co.in by entering login details.

After the JEXPO, VOCLET Counselling 2023 result is out, the validation and completion of admission have to be done from August 25 to 29, 2023. The authorities will conduct the third and spot rounds after the completion of phase 2. 

Click Here

JEXPO, VOCLET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events of rounds 2 and 3 below:

Particulars

Date

Second Round 

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

August 24, 2023 

Validation and Completion of Admission

August 25 to 29, 2023

Third Round

Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

August 30, 2023

Validation and Completion of Admission

August 31 to September 4, 2023

Publication of Institute-wise vacancy list

September 5, 2023

How to Check JEXPO, VOLCET Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Follow the below-mentioned instructions to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: webscte.co.in

Step 2: Click on 2nd Phase Allotment Result of JEXPO / VOCLET - 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, submit the registered mobile no. and password

Step 4: The JEXPO, VOLCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Chech and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for JEXPO, VOCLET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • Class 10 admit card
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • JEXPO or VOCLET 2023 admit card
  • Provisional allotment letter-cum-money receipt
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

