JEXPO, VOCLET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released for Round 1; Get Direct Link Here

JEXPO, VOCLET Seat Allotment Result 2023: West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for the Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnics (JEXPO) and Vocational Lateral Entry Test (VOCLET). Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results at webscte.co.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must pay the acceptance fee of Rs 500. Those who wish to apply for auto-upgradation have to pay Rs 2000 as the prescribed fee. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted institute with two photocopies. Check out the complete schedule on the official website.

JEXPO, VOCLET Counselling Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check allotment is provided below:

How to Check JEXPO, VOCLET Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Follow the below-mentioned instructions to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: webscte.co.in

Step 2: Click on 1st Phase Allotment Result of JEXPO / VOCLET - 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, key in the registered mobile no. and password

Step 4: The JEXPO, VOLCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Chech and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for JEXPO, VOCLET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Class 10 admit card

Class 10 mark sheet

JEXPO or VOCLET 2023 admit card

Provisional allotment letter-cum-money receipt

Caste certificate (if applicable)

What After Conclusion of JEXPO Counselling 2023 Round 1?

After the round 1 seat allotment ends, the authorities will commence the second round of JEXPO and VOCLET counselling 2023 from August 23 to 26 Later on, the 3rd round will begin on August 28.

