Jharkhand CM Launches Learning App J-Guruji To Help School Students, Check Details Here

Learning App J-Guruji: The Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched J-Guruji (Jharkhand’s Guruji), an online learning application for students. The CM informed, "In today’s competitive world, education must be given according to the demand of the market. The Guruji app will help in this regard. We are also discussing how to make it more interesting for students."

The application is completely free for the students and its development has taken nearly a year. Students will be able to log in through their e-Vidyavahini credentials. Besides government school students, those from Jharkhand who are studying in private schools can also access the learning modules using their respective e-Vidyavahini credentials.

About J-Guruji App

The application, driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), serves as a diverse educational platform. It encompasses an array of features including digital books, instructional videos, audio resources, note-taking capabilities, concise summaries, extensive question banks, supplementary bridge courses, and exemplary model question papers.

The application is designed to encompass a comprehensive array of educational resources. These include learning modules, a repository of question papers, study notes, reference materials, assessment modules, insightful magazines, engaging quiz modules, and a rich library of video-based learning content. These features have been curated to cater to the needs of students across both primary and higher secondary levels, providing them with a robust and multifaceted learning experience.

Created by the Jharkhand Council of Education Research and Training (JCERT), an arm of the state's school education and literacy department, this application empowers students to adhere to the curriculum from any location, eliminating the need for costly private tuition fees.

J-Guruji App Launch Tweet

The office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand tweeted, “On the instructions of Chief Minister Shri @HemantSorenJMM J-Guruji Learning App was launched to arrange online education for students and teachers. The app creates an environment for learning. Its use can be helpful in simplifying and improving education.” Check tweet below:

