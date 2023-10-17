Government to Launch Dedicated Chandrayaan-3 Portal and Special Courses; Apply for Maha Quiz Here

Chandrayaan 3 Portal and Courses: After the Chandrayaan-3 space project was successfully launched, the education ministry has now decided to develop a portal and courses related to it. The government will begin unique Chandrayaan course modules and introduce the educational website "Apna Chandrayaan." Check out the complete article for in-depth knowledge.

The dedicated portal to Chandrayaan-3 portal will be launched today: October 17, 2023. The ministry has instructed all institutions of higher learning to spread the word about the portal and the unique course modules among students and professors in an official statement. The educational establishments are tasked with encouraging all students to sign up for these specialised courses.

UGC Urges Education Institutions to Hold Chandrayaan-3 Maha Quiz Registrations

Previously, the University Grants Commission asked educational institutions to hold a registration process for the students to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 Maha Quiz. The quiz was released to allow students to assess their understanding of the project and space science. It aimed to inform and educate the people about India’s space explorations and encourage students to take an interest in this field. Candidates who are interested must apply for this on the official website until October 31, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3 Maha Quiz: Registration, Exam Pattern and Rewards!

MyGov is hosting the Chandrayaan-3 Maha Quiz in association with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The quiz will contain multiple-choice questions about Chandrayaan 3, space science, and general space exploration proficiency. Every question will have four likely responses and test-takers will have to choose one among them. They will be awarded a total of 300 seconds to answer 10 questions. The winners will be granted cash prizes of up to 1 lakh.