Jharkhand NMMS 2023 Registration Underway, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

Jharkhand NMMS Scholarship 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has started the registration process for the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023. Students who are eligible and interested in applying for the scholarship can apply for JAC NMMS 2023 by filling out the registration form through the official website - jac-nmms.com.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the scholarship is November 17, 2023. Students selected for the scholarship are requested to remain in touch with their school and District Education Officer during the entire scholarship session (class IX, X, XI and XII). To get the scholarship, it will be mandatory for the beneficiaries to apply on the National Scholarship Portal every year. In case of not applying, they will not be able to get the benefit of this scheme and they will be deprived of scholarship. The council will not be responsible for this, the official notice said.

Jharkhand NMMS 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to apply for Jharkhand NMMS 2023?

Eligible and interested students can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for the JAC NMMS scheme 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jac-nmms.com

Step 2: Click on the registration link available

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen with the registration details and click on submit

Step 4: Enter all the details as required and submit

Step 5: Fill out the JAC NMMS application form and upload the valid documents and then click on the final submission button

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of it for further use

Also Read: UK Board Exam 2024 Sample Papers Released, Get Direct Links Here

