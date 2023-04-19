Jharkhand School Timings Changed Amidst Intense Heat, Check Revised Schedule Here

Jharkhand School Timings Changed: As per the latest updates, the state govt. of Jharkhand has revised the timings of schools in view of the scorching heat. Students studying in KG will have to attend classes from 7.00 am to 11.00 am. Whereas, those studying in senior classes will have to take all classes till noon. The order will remain in effect from April 19 to 25, 2023. Moreover, prayer meetings or sports will not be conducted under the sun during this period. However, the mid-day meals will continue.

The Jharkhand Met Department issued a heatwave alert for 11 districts on April 18 and 19, 2023. It warned that temperatures could climb in the following areas: Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Godda, Sahibganj, Dumka, Pakur, East Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharswan, and West Singhbhum. The temperature in many areas of the state was above 40 degrees Celsius.

Health Dept. Issues Advisory Amidst Intense Heatwaves

The health department has recently issued an advisory asking people to drink sufficient, water, wear light colored and cotton clothes, Keep and an umbrella or scarf with them to protect themselves from heatwaves. Moreover, the Jharkhand High Court has ordered the state government that there should not be a scarcity of water during summer. HC further said that strict action would be taken against the government in case the water bodies are found to be dry.

Several public interest lawsuits about water scarcity and water body encroachment were being heard by a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen. The court ruled that encroachments around water bodies must be eliminated in order to prevent obstruction of the natural flow into the water bodies. The court dismissed the applications, stating that encroachments needed to be removed and additional impediments needed to be dealt with harshly.

