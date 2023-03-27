JKBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone, Check Complete Timetable Here

JKBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has issued the JKBOSE Datesheet 2023 for students of class 12 in online mode. The exam schedule for the annual examination has been released for the students for hard zone areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Students who are appearing for the JKBOSE Class 12th examination can check and download the datesheet from the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

According to the official exam schedule released, the Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 12 examinations will start from April 11, 2023, to May 15, 2023. The JKBOSE Class 12th examination is scheduled to start from 11 am onwards.

JKBOSE Class 12th Official Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

JKBOSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023

Students who are appearing for the JKBOSE class 12th exam 2023 can check the official datesheet for hard zone areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir in the table given below.

Date Faculty of Science Faculty of Arts Faculty of Home Science Faculty of Commerce April 11, 2023 Vocational Subjects Vocational Subjects Vocational Subjects Vocational Subjects April 17, 2023 Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Electronics Food Technology Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management English Literature Food Technology Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management Food Technology Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management April 24, 2023 General English General English General English General English April 27, 2023 Chemistry Arabic/ Persian Sanskrit/ Economics Clothing for the family Entrepreneurship Economics May 1, 2023 Biology (Botany and Zoology) / Statistics Political Science Statistics - Accountancy May 3, 2023 Geography Geography/ Psychology/ Music/ Philosophy/ Education - - May 10, 2023 Physics Home Science (Elective) History Public Administration Human Development Business Mathematics Public Administration May 13, 2023 Geology/Bio-Technology Microbiology/ Bio-Chemistry Urdu/ Hindu/ Kashmiri Dogri/ Punjabi/ Bhoti - Business Studies May 15, 2023 Mathematics Applied Mathematics Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics/ Sociology Extension Education -

