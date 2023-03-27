JKBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone, Check Complete Timetable Here

JKBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has issued the JKBOSE Datesheet 2023 for students of class 12 in online mode. The exam schedule for the annual examination has been released for the students for hard zone areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Students who are appearing for the JKBOSE Class 12th examination can check and download the datesheet from the official website- jkbose.nic.in.
According to the official exam schedule released, the Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 12 examinations will start from April 11, 2023, to May 15, 2023. The JKBOSE Class 12th examination is scheduled to start from 11 am onwards.
JKBOSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023
Students who are appearing for the JKBOSE class 12th exam 2023 can check the official datesheet for hard zone areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir in the table given below.
|
Date
|
Faculty of Science
|
Faculty of Arts
|
Faculty of Home Science
|
Faculty of Commerce
|
April 11, 2023
|
Vocational Subjects
|
Vocational Subjects
|
Vocational Subjects
|
Vocational Subjects
|
April 17, 2023
|
Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Electronics
Food Technology
|
Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management
English Literature
Food Technology
|
Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management
Food Technology
|
Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management
|
April 24, 2023
|
General English
|
General English
|
General English
|
General English
|
April 27, 2023
|
Chemistry
|
Arabic/ Persian
Sanskrit/ Economics
|
Clothing for the family
|
Entrepreneurship
Economics
|
May 1, 2023
|
Biology (Botany and Zoology) / Statistics
|
Political Science
Statistics
|
-
|
Accountancy
|
May 3, 2023
|
Geography
|
Geography/
Psychology/ Music/ Philosophy/ Education
|
-
|
-
|
May 10, 2023
|
Physics
|
Home Science (Elective)
History
Public Administration
|
Human Development
|
Business Mathematics
Public Administration
|
May 13, 2023
|
Geology/Bio-Technology
Microbiology/ Bio-Chemistry
|
Urdu/ Hindu/ Kashmiri Dogri/ Punjabi/ Bhoti
|
-
|
Business Studies
|
May 15, 2023
|
Mathematics
Applied Mathematics
|
Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics/ Sociology
|
Extension Education
|
-
