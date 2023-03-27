JKBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone, Check Complete Timetable Here

  1. Home
The JKBOSE has issued the annual exam datesheet for class 12 students belonging to hard zone areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir in online mode. Students can check and download the exam schedule from the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Check complete details here

Updated: Mar 27, 2023 14:26 IST
JKBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has issued the JKBOSE Datesheet 2023 for students of class 12 in online mode. The exam schedule for the annual examination has been released for the students for hard zone areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Students who are appearing for the JKBOSE Class 12th examination can check and download the datesheet from the official website- jkbose.nic.in. 

According to the official exam schedule released, the Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 12 examinations will start from April 11, 2023, to May 15, 2023. The JKBOSE Class 12th examination is scheduled to start from 11 am onwards.

JKBOSE Class 12th Official Datesheet 2023  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Students who are appearing for the JKBOSE class 12th exam 2023 can check the official datesheet for hard zone areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir in the table given below.

Date

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Home Science

Faculty of Commerce

April 11, 2023

Vocational Subjects

Vocational Subjects

Vocational Subjects

Vocational Subjects

April 17, 2023

Computer Science

Information Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Electronics

Food Technology

Computer Science

Information Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management

English Literature

Food Technology

Computer Science

Information Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management

Food Technology

Computer Science

Information Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management

April 24, 2023

General English

General English

General English

General English

April 27, 2023

Chemistry

Arabic/ Persian

Sanskrit/ Economics

Clothing for the family

Entrepreneurship

Economics

May 1, 2023

Biology (Botany and Zoology) / Statistics

Political Science

Statistics

-

Accountancy

May 3, 2023

Geography

Geography/

Psychology/ Music/ Philosophy/ Education

-

-

May 10, 2023

Physics

Home Science (Elective)

History

Public Administration

Human Development

Business Mathematics

Public Administration

May 13, 2023

Geology/Bio-Technology

Microbiology/ Bio-Chemistry

Urdu/ Hindu/ Kashmiri Dogri/ Punjabi/ Bhoti

-

Business Studies

May 15, 2023

Mathematics

Applied Mathematics

Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics/ Sociology

Extension Education 

-

Also Read: JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone, Check Annual Regular Exam Schedule for Class 10 Here
