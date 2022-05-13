JMI Admission 2022 Application Deadline Extended till 25 May, Get Details Here

JMI Application Form 2022: As per updates, Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the last date to apply for the JMI admission form 2022 for all the programmes. Now, candidates can fill up the JMI application form till 25th May 2022. Candidates who wish to take admissions in Non-CUET UG, PG, diploma and PhD programmes offered by Jamia Millia Islamia now have 13 extra days to fill their applications.

Also those candidates who have applied for JMI admission through CUET 2022 can fill their forms at university examination website till the extended date. As per the reports by media, the university may also extend the date of JMI entrance examination 2022 till the second week of June to avoid the clashes with the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

JMI Application Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Extension of JMI Admission Form 2022

“The applicants who have applied for JMI programmes under CUET are required to fill the JMI registration form at the university examinations website till May 25,” reads an official notice available on the university’s admission portal.

"We have decided to extend the dates of entrance exams as Class 12th exams are underway and they were overlapping with entrance exams,” said Nazim Hussain Jafri, registrar. The JMI admission exams 2022 are now expected to be held from 11th June. The revised schedule for JMI 2022 entrance test will be released soon on JMI admission portal.

Check JMI Application Extension Notice PDF Here

JMI Admission through CUET

JMI had earlier announced that it will offer admissions to 10 of its UG programmes through the CUET 2022 exam. These courses include BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American studies, BA (Hons) economics, BA (Hons) history, BSc in biotechnology and BVoc (solar energy), BSc (Hons) physics and BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies.

