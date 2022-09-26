    JMI Admissions 2022: Last date to apply for JMI UG Courses, Apply at jmi.ac.in

    Admissions for the undergraduate programmes are underway at Jamia Millia Islamia University Delhi. Students yet to submit the JMI 2022 applications can visit the official website or click on the link given here to complete the application process.

    Updated: Sep 26, 2022 09:11 IST
    JMI Admissions 2022
    JMI Admissions 2022: Admissions for the undergraduate programmes are underway at Jamia Millia Islamia University Delhi. According to the official notification released, the last date for students to register for JMI 2022 Admissions is today - September 26, 2022. Students who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams and wish to secure admission at JMI can visit the official website until today to complete the registration and application process. 

    JMI is conducting the admissions to undergraduate programmes based on the scores secured by students in the CUET UG 2022 entrance exams. Candidates who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams and wish to secure admission to the undergraduate programmes can visit the official website of JMI to complete the admission process for the undergraduate programmes. 

    JMI Registration Link

    JMI Admission notification

    Courses open for admissions at JMI through CUET 2022

    JMI will be conducting the admissions for undergraduate programmes through the CUET Entrance scores. However, there are a few select courses only for which admissions are being conducted through CUET. The courses include BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature,  BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), and BSc (Hons) Physics. 

    What to keep ready when applying for JMI 2022 Admissions

    When applying for JMI UG Admissions 2022, students must make sure that they have with them the following details.

    • Email id
    • Mobile no
    • Scanned photo
    • Scanned signature
    • Credit card, Net banking, or ATM-cum-Debit card

    Steps to complete JMI 2022 Admission Registrations

    The link for students to register for JMI 2022 admissions is available on the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia. Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the application process. 

    Step 1: Visit the JMI official website

    Step 2: Click on the Admission 2022 section

    Step 3: Click on the CUET 2022 Registration link available

    Step 4: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details in the registration link

    Step 5: Complete the application form by logging in using the login ID and Password

    Step 6: Enter all required details in the JMI CUET UG 2022 Application form

    Step 7: Click on the final submission tab

