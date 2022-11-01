JNU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

JNU PG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be releasing the JNU PG 2022 Admission First Merit List tomorrow - November 2, 2022. Students who have applied for admission to the postgraduate programmes offered at the university can visit the official website of JNU Admission to check the 1st merit list.

According to the given schedule, the pre-enrolment registrations and payment of fees along with blocking seats against the first allotment will be from November 2 to 4, 2022. Offline verification for admissions and the registration process of students based on the first merit list will be conducted from November 14 to 17, 2022 and from November 21 to 23, 2022.

JNU PG 2022 First Merit List will be available on the official admission portal - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. A direct link for students to check the JNU PG 2022 Admission Merit List will also be available here.

JNU PG Admission 2022 Schedule - Click Here

How to check the JNU PG Merit List 2022

The JNU first Merit List for Postgraduate Admissions will be announced on the official admission portal of the university. To check the merit list candidates are required to visit the website and login using the credentials. Follow the steps given below to check the JNU PG first merit list for 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official admission portal of Jawaharlal Nehru University

Step 2: Click on the JNU PG first merit list link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the JNU Application Number and Password in the link given

Step 4: Download the JNU PG First Merit List for further reference

Jawaharlal Nehru University is conducting the admissions for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through the scores of the CUET PG 2022 Entrance examination. Only those candidates who appeared and qualified the CUET PG 2022 entrance exams were eligible to apply for the JNU Admission process.

