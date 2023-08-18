JNU UG Admission 2023 Second Cut-off List Released for BA, BSc Courses; Download Here

JNU UG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the second cut-off marks for BA, and BSc for all categories. Candidates who wish to take admission in these courses can check out the BA Cutoff marks and BSc cutoff marks on the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Apart from this, candidates can check the Certificate of Proficiency (COP) cut-off score as well as rank. In total, there will be five cut-offs for JNU UG admission 2023. Also, varsity releases the JNU and defence quota cut-offs.
JNU UG Admission Cut-off 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct PDF link for JNU BA, BSc 2nd cut-off list is mentioned below:
|
JNU BA (Hons) Second Cut-off List
|
JNU BSc Second Cut-off List
JNU BA (Hons) 2nd Cut-off 2023
Check out the general category cut-off rank as well as marks for the JNU UG admission 2023 below:
|
Subject code
|
Cut-off rank
|
Cut-off marks
|
Centre for Arabic and African Studies (CA&AS) Arabic – ARBU
|
47
|
77.5942
|
Centre for Chinese, South East Asian Studies (CCSEAS) Chinese – CHNU
|
40
|
79.2847
|
Centre for French and Francophone Studies (CFFS) French – FRNU
|
37
|
88.2637
|
Centre for German Studies (CGS) German–GERU
|
47
|
86.2933
|
Centre for Japanese Studies (CJS) Japanese – JAPU
|
52
|
82.0296
|
Centre for Korean Studies (CKS) Korean – KORU
|
27
|
83.8076
|
Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies(CPCAS) Persian – PERU
|
58
|
74.7201
|
Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies(CPCAS) Pashto – PUSU
|
42
|
75.8337
|
Centre of Russian Studies (CRS) Russian–RSNU
|
81
|
78.7539
|
Centre for Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Latin American Studies (CSPI&LAS) Spanish – SPNU
|
58
|
82.638
Also Read: BHU UG Admission 2023: 5th Round Course Allocation List Out on bhuonline.in; Download Here