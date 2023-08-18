JNU UG Admission 2023 Second Cut-off List Released for BA, BSc Courses; Download Here

  1. Home
JNU UG Admission 2023: The authorities have released the 2nd cut-off list for UG Courses. Candidates can check out BA, and BSc cut-offs on the official website:  jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Updated: Aug 18, 2023 16:51 IST
JNU UG 2023 Second Cut-off List (Out)
JNU UG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the second cut-off marks for BA, and BSc for all categories. Candidates who wish to take admission in these courses can check out the BA Cutoff marks and BSc cutoff marks on the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Apart from this, candidates can check the Certificate of Proficiency (COP) cut-off score as well as rank. In total, there will be five cut-offs for JNU UG admission 2023. Also, varsity releases the JNU and defence quota cut-offs.

JNU UG Admission Cut-off 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct PDF link for JNU BA, BSc 2nd cut-off list is mentioned below:

JNU BA (Hons) Second Cut-off List

Click Here

JNU BSc Second Cut-off List

Click Here

JNU BA (Hons) 2nd Cut-off 2023

Check out the general category cut-off rank as well as marks for the JNU UG admission 2023 below:

Subject code

Cut-off rank

Cut-off marks

Centre for Arabic and African Studies (CA&AS) Arabic – ARBU

47

77.5942

Centre for Chinese, South East Asian Studies (CCSEAS) Chinese – CHNU

40

79.2847

Centre for French and Francophone Studies (CFFS) French – FRNU

37

88.2637

Centre for German Studies (CGS) German–GERU

47

86.2933

Centre for Japanese Studies (CJS) Japanese – JAPU

52

82.0296

Centre for Korean Studies (CKS) Korean – KORU

27

83.8076

Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies(CPCAS) Persian – PERU

58

74.7201

Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies(CPCAS) Pashto – PUSU

42

75.8337

Centre of Russian Studies (CRS) Russian–RSNU

81

78.7539

Centre for Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Latin American Studies (CSPI&LAS) Spanish – SPNU

58

82.638

