JNU UG Admission 2023 Second Cut-off List Released for BA, BSc Courses; Download Here

JNU UG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the second cut-off marks for BA, and BSc for all categories. Candidates who wish to take admission in these courses can check out the BA Cutoff marks and BSc cutoff marks on the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Apart from this, candidates can check the Certificate of Proficiency (COP) cut-off score as well as rank. In total, there will be five cut-offs for JNU UG admission 2023. Also, varsity releases the JNU and defence quota cut-offs.

JNU UG Admission Cut-off 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct PDF link for JNU BA, BSc 2nd cut-off list is mentioned below:

JNU BA (Hons) Second Cut-off List Click Here JNU BSc Second Cut-off List Click Here

JNU BA (Hons) 2nd Cut-off 2023

Check out the general category cut-off rank as well as marks for the JNU UG admission 2023 below:

Subject code Cut-off rank Cut-off marks Centre for Arabic and African Studies (CA&AS) Arabic – ARBU 47 77.5942 Centre for Chinese, South East Asian Studies (CCSEAS) Chinese – CHNU 40 79.2847 Centre for French and Francophone Studies (CFFS) French – FRNU 37 88.2637 Centre for German Studies (CGS) German–GERU 47 86.2933 Centre for Japanese Studies (CJS) Japanese – JAPU 52 82.0296 Centre for Korean Studies (CKS) Korean – KORU 27 83.8076 Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies(CPCAS) Persian – PERU 58 74.7201 Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies(CPCAS) Pashto – PUSU 42 75.8337 Centre of Russian Studies (CRS) Russian–RSNU 81 78.7539 Centre for Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Latin American Studies (CSPI&LAS) Spanish – SPNU 58 82.638

