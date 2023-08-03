JNU UG Admission 2023: First Allocation List on August 8

JNU UG Admissions 2023 First Merit List: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has concluded the admission process for undergraduate programmes on August 2, 2023. As per the released schedule, the first seat seat allotment list will be released on August 8, 2023 (tentatively). Once released, candidates who have registered and applied for the admission into various UG programmes at JNU can check and download the merit list from the official websites - jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in
The shortlisted candidates will need to make the payment of the fee to block their seats till August 11, 2023. As per the recent updates, the CUET UG scores will be acceptable for admission into all courses offered by the JNU including BA (Hons) in foreign languages, integrated BSc-MSc programme in Ayurveda, Biology and all its certificate of proficiency courses.
JNU UG Admission 2023 Schedule
Candidates can check the tentative dates related to the JNU undergraduate and COP programme admission 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Publication of first merit list
|
August 8, 2023
|
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of first list
|
August 8 to 11, 2023
|
Publication of second merit list
|
August 16, 2023
|
Pre-enrolment of third merit list and supernumerary seats
|
August 16 to 18, 2023
|
Release of third lists and supernumerary seats for admissions
|
August 22, 2023
|
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of third merit lists and supernumerary seat
|
August 22 to 24, 2023
|
Physical verification of admission registration of selected candidates
|
|
Release of final list after registration, wherever considered necessary
|
September 7, 2023
|
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list
|
September 7 to 8, 2023
|
Physical verification of Admission/Registration for Final List of selected candidates
|
September 11 to 12, 2023
|
Deadline for Admission/Registration
|
September 15, 2023
How to download JNU UG first merit list 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the merit list from the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU - jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the JNU UG first merit list 2023 available on the screen
Step 3: The merit list will appear in the new window
Step 4: Check the details mentioned on it and download the merit list pdf for future use
