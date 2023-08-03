JNU UG Admission 2023: First Allocation List on August 8

JNU UG Admissions 2023 First Merit List: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has concluded the admission process for undergraduate programmes on August 2, 2023. As per the released schedule, the first seat seat allotment list will be released on August 8, 2023 (tentatively). Once released, candidates who have registered and applied for the admission into various UG programmes at JNU can check and download the merit list from the official websites - jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in

The shortlisted candidates will need to make the payment of the fee to block their seats till August 11, 2023. As per the recent updates, the CUET UG scores will be acceptable for admission into all courses offered by the JNU including BA (Hons) in foreign languages, integrated BSc-MSc programme in Ayurveda, Biology and all its certificate of proficiency courses.

JNU UG Admission 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the tentative dates related to the JNU undergraduate and COP programme admission 2023 in the table below:



Events Dates Publication of first merit list August 8, 2023 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of first list August 8 to 11, 2023 Publication of second merit list August 16, 2023 Pre-enrolment of third merit list and supernumerary seats August 16 to 18, 2023 Release of third lists and supernumerary seats for admissions August 22, 2023 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of third merit lists and supernumerary seat August 22 to 24, 2023



Physical verification of admission registration of selected candidates For B.A. (Hons.)

For Certificate of Proficiency (COP)



August 29 to 30, 2023

August 31, 2023 Release of final list after registration, wherever considered necessary September 7, 2023 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list September 7 to 8, 2023 Physical verification of Admission/Registration for Final List of selected candidates September 11 to 12, 2023 Deadline for Admission/Registration September 15, 2023

How to download JNU UG first merit list 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the merit list from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU - jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the JNU UG first merit list 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: The merit list will appear in the new window

Step 4: Check the details mentioned on it and download the merit list pdf for future use

