JNUEE 2022 Admit Card (Soon): Download JNU PhD Hall Ticket at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE 2022 Admit Card (Soon): National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the admit card of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 for PhD admission in online mode. Registered candidates can download the JNUEE 2022 admit card for PhD admission on the official website - jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to download JNUEE 2022 admit card.

As per the announced dates, the JNUEE 2022 PhD admission exam will be conducted on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th December 2022. The exam will be held in the computer-based mode in two shifts - first session (9.30 am to 12.30 pm) and the second session (2.30 to 5.30 pm).

JNUEE Dates 2022

Events Dates JNUEE Admit Card To Be Notified JNUEE PhD Entrance Exam 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th December 2022

How To Download for JNUEE 2022 Admit Card?

Candidates will have to download the hall ticket of JNUEE in online mode for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) PhD admission. Check below the steps to know how to download JNUEE admit card 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JNUEE - jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JNUEE (PhD) - admit card.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the new page.

4th Step - Enter JNUEE application number and password.

5th Step - The JNUEE admit card will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and save it for future references.

JNUEE 2022 Application Correction Window

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 application form correction process will close today - November 24. Candidates can make the necessary changes in JNUEE application form till 11:50 pm. The JNUEE application corrections can be made through the official website of JNUEE- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. There is no additional fee for making corrections. However, if candidates change the category or number of fields of study, a fee is required.

