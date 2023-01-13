JNVST 2023: NVS Class 9 Admit Card for JNV Selection Test Releases at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 9 Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the admit card for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 9th selection test in online mode. Candidates can download the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) admit card for class 9 at navodaya.gov.in. To download the NVS class 9 admit card, students will need their username and password.

The registration number is the username and date of birth will be used as password. The students must carry the NVS Class 9 admit card to the examination hall or else they will not be allowed to sit in the exam. Those who want to take admission in Class 9th have to appear for the selection test on February 11, 2023.

NVS Class 9 Admission 2023 Dates

Events Dates NVS Class 9 Admit Card January 13, 2023 NVS Class 9 Exam February 11, 2023

How To Download NVS Class 9 Admit Card 2023?

For admission to class 9 in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, students will have to appear for the JNV selection test. To appear for the admission test, they need to download their JNVST admit card for class 9. They can go through the steps to know how to download Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 9 admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - download admit card for class IX lateral entry selection test 2023 link.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step -Enter Username and password and submit the details.

5th Step - Navodaya admit card 2023 Class 9 will appear on the screen.

6th Step -Download the same and take few printouts of the same.

What After Downloading the NVS Class 9 Admit Card 2023?

After downloading the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 9th admission 2023 admit card, students must check the important details like name, roll number, date of birth. If not correct then contact the officials and rectify it. Also, students are advised to ensure that the photograph on the JNVST admit card 2022 class 9 is visible. If not then take another print that has a clear image.

