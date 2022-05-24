JNVST Class 6th Result 2022 To Release Soon at navodaya.gov.in, Check List of Documents For Admission Here

JNVST Class 6th Result 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will soon declare the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 6th result 2022. As per media reports, it is expected that JNVST result will be released by June for class 6th students. They can check the JNVST class 6th result in online mode at navodaya.gov.in. They must note that they need to enter their login credentials to check NVS Class 6 Result.

Also, a direct link will be provided on this page. Those who get selected will have to submit documents at the respective JNVs to complete the admission procedure. This time, it is expected that more than 2.5 lakh students have appeared for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 selection test.

JNVST Class 6th Result 2022 Expected Date

As per media reports, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) might declare the class 6th result by June 2022. However, going as per past trends, it is expected that the authorities may announce the JNVST class 6th result ahead of the scheduled dates. Before, the announcement of result, NVS will release the answer key for the students. As per reports, the JNVST Class 6 answer key are likely to be released by end of May 2022.

List of Documents Required for JNVST Class 6th Admission 2022

All the students who have qualified in the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to Navodaya Vidyalaya. While going for admission, they must carry the prescribed documents or else their candidature will be cancelled. Check list of documents below -

Date of birth certificate or any proof of the same. Certificate from the competent authority to the effect that the child had studied in an Institution/School located in a rural area (for those applying under rural quota). Proofs for eligibility as per the conditions of NVS. Residence Certificate in prescribed proforma in case of NIOS studies Any other documents required as prescribed by the school at the time of admission.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 6th Exam

The Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 was held on 30th April from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. More than 2.5 lakh students are expected to have appeared for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 selection test. In 2021, as many as 2543459 had registered for the examination. Out of these, 1927354 had appeared and 45291 were selected.

