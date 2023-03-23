JNVST Result 2023 announced for NVS Class 9 admission at navodaya.gov.in, Get Direct Link

JNVST Result 2023 Class 9: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 result for admission to Class 9 in online mode. Students and parents can check JNVST Result 2023 for NVS Class 9 admission on the official website - navodaya.gov.in OR nvsadmissionclassnine.in. They have to use their candidate's exam roll number and date of birth to check NVS Class 9 result 2023.

Also, as per updates, the JNVST class 9 result 2023 for Raichur (Karnataka), Bangalore Rural (Karnataka), Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Adilabad (Telangana) and Ranga Reddy (Telangana) are withheld. It is expected to be released shortly.

How To Check JNVST Result 2023 for Class 9?

To check the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya result, students and parents have to visit the official website - navodaya.gov.in. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download NVS class 9 result in online mode -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in, nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Provisional select list for admission to class ix through lateral entrey selection test conducted on 11.02.2023 is released. Click here to know the status.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter exam roll number, date of birth, and click on submit.

5th Step - JNVST Class 9 result will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the NVS 9 result and take a printout for future reference.

JNVST Class 9 Result 2023 for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

NVS has also notified that the JNVST Class 9 results for Raichur (Karnataka), Bangalore Rural (Karnataka), Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Adilabad (Telangana) and Ranga Reddy (Telangana) are withheld. However, the officials have not stated any reason for the same. As per the details mentioned on the official website, it is expected that NVS 9 result 2023 will be announced shortly for these states.

Documents Required for JNVST Class 9 Admission

All the selected students have to carry the specified documents to get admission in NVA class 9. Check below the list of documents required for admission -

JNVST Class 9 Admission form copy

NVA 9 Provisional Marksheet

Aadhar Card

Date of birth Certificate

Residence Certificate

Domicile

Caste/ Category or Disability certificate, if applicable

Disability certificate, if applicable

Those seeking admission under rural quota should submit a certificate mentioning that the child had studied in an institution located in a notified rural area

