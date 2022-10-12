    JoSAA 2022 Round 5 Allotment Result Declared, Check at josaa.nic.in

    JoSAA 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment result is now available on the official website. Students can check the Round 5 seat allotment result through the link available on the official website or the direct link given here.

    Updated: Oct 12, 2022 17:26 IST
    JoSAA 2022 Round 5 Allotment Result
    JoSAA 2022 Round 5 Allotment Result: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has announced the JoSAA 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment Results. Candidates who have applied for the allotment procedure can check the JoSAA 2022 Round 5 allotment result through the link available on the official website. 

    Candidates allotted seats in the JoSAA 2022 Round 5 allotment process can complete the process of reporting to the institution and admission process by October 14, 2022. Candidates can check the JoSAA 2022 Round allotment result through the login link available on the official website. Candidates are required to enter the JEE Main 2022 Application number and password in the allotment result link provided. 

    Steps to check the JoSAA 2022 Round 5 Allotment Result

    The JoSAA 2022 Round 5 seat allotment result is available in the online mode only. To check the allotment result candidates can follow the steps provided here. 

    Step 1: Visit the JoSAA 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the Round 5 Seat Allotment Result

    Step 3: Enter the JEE Main application number and Password in the link given

    Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the Josaa 2022 Round 5 allotment result for further reference

    JoSAA 2022 Final Round seat allotment (Round 6) results will be announced on October 16, 2022. Students must note that only those candidates who have applied for the JoSAA 2022 Allotment procedure will be considered for the JoSAA 2022 Admission Counselling. 

