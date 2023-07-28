JoSAA 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Revised Dates Here

JoSAA 2023 Schedule Revised: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has revised the schedule for JoSAA 2023 counselling. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to respond to queries against the round 6 counselling has been extended to tomorrow, July 29, 2023. The remaining schedule for JoSAA counselling however remains the same.

The round six seat allotment results were announced on July 26, 2023. According to the official notification released, the online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response by candidates to questions on the final round were from July 26 to 28, 2023.

JoSAA 2023 Schedule

Particulars Date Seat allocation (round 6) final round of seat allocation for IITs July 26, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (round 6) final round of seat allocation for IITs July 26, 2023 – July 28, 2023 Last day to respond to query (round 6) final round of seat allocation for IITs July 29, 2023 [For NIT+ System Only] 1. Initiation of withdrawal of seat (round 6). July 26, 2023 – July 27, 2023, 17:00 IST 2. Withdrawal query response: July 26, 2023 – July 28, 2023, 17:00 IST July 26, 2023 – July 28, 2023 [For NIT+ System Only] Online payment of partial admission fee (PAF). July 29, 2023 – July 31, 2023

After the announcement of the sixth round of seat allocation, For NIT+ system students were given time until July 27, 2023, to withdraw the seat and candidates were also able to withdraw query responses until July 28, 2023.

For NIT+ system only, the online payment of the partial admission fee will be available from July 29 to 31, 2023. Students can visit the official website of CSAC 2023 for further details on institute reporting, the admission process and the special rounds.

According to the notification, in case a candidate fails to pay the PAF they will forfeit the provisional seats allotted and the vacant seat will be available for candidates in CSAB special round 2023.

The Central Seat Allocation Board has released the schedule for the CSAB 2023 special round to fill up vacant seats after the completion of JoSAA 2023 counselling. The CSAB-Special Round is scheduled from 30th July 2023.

