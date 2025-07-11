JOSAA 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Results OUT at josaa.nic.in, Check Status Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
JoSAA 2025 Round 5 seat allotment results announced at 5 pm today, July 11, 2025. Eligible candidates can visit the official website josaa.nic.in to download the allotment results. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 11, 2025, 18:27 IST
JOSAA 2025: Round 5 Seat Allotment Results OUT
JoSAA 2025 Counselling: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA round 5 seat allotment results today, July 11, 2025. Students who have applied for the JoSAA 2025 round 5 seat allotment can check the result through the login link available on the official website. Candidates can login using their JEE (Main) 2025 Application Number and password. Click on the link given below to check the seat allotment result.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment - Click Here

Students allotted seats in the fifth round of counselling must make sure to confirm their admission and submit the seat acceptance fee by July 15, 2025. It must be noted that the next round of allotment will be the final round for IITs. 

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule

The JoSAA 2025 round 5 counselling schedule has been revised. As per the given dates, the fifth round seat allotment result will be declared today, July 11, 2025. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

Category

Dates

Seat Allocation (Round 5)

July 11, 2025

Online reporting: fee payment* / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 5)

July 11 to 14, 2025

*Last date for fee payment (Round 5)

July 14, 2024

Resolution of Fee Payment Issues, if any / Last day to respond to queries (Round 5)

July 15, 2025

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 5). July 12, 2025, 10:00 IST – July 14, 2025, 17:00 IST

July 12 to 14, 2025

Last day to respond to Withdrawal Query

July 15, 2025

JoSAA 2025 Counselling - Steps to Check Seat Allotment

The JoSAA 2025 round 5 seat allotment results are available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the seat allotment results. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA

Step 2: Click on the round 5 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the JEE (Main) 2025 Application Number and Password

Step 4: Download the allotment results for further reference

JoSAA 2025 Counselling Fee 

Candidates can find the JoSAA Counselling fee based on the categories laid down by the board here:

Category

Fees (INR)

SC

ST

GEN-PwD

GEN-EWS-PwD

OBC-NCL-PwD

SC-PwD

ST-PwD

15,000

All other categories

30,000

