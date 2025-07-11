JOSAA 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Results OUT at josaa.nic.in, Check Status Here

JoSAA 2025 Counselling: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA round 5 seat allotment results today, July 11, 2025. Students who have applied for the JoSAA 2025 round 5 seat allotment can check the result through the login link available on the official website. Candidates can login using their JEE (Main) 2025 Application Number and password. Click on the link given below to check the seat allotment result.
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment - Click Here
Students allotted seats in the fifth round of counselling must make sure to confirm their admission and submit the seat acceptance fee by July 15, 2025. It must be noted that the next round of allotment will be the final round for IITs.
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule
The JoSAA 2025 round 5 counselling schedule has been revised. As per the given dates, the fifth round seat allotment result will be declared today, July 11, 2025. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.
|
Category
|
Dates
|
Seat Allocation (Round 5)
|
July 11, 2025
|
Online reporting: fee payment* / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 5)
|
July 11 to 14, 2025
|
*Last date for fee payment (Round 5)
|
July 14, 2024
|
Resolution of Fee Payment Issues, if any / Last day to respond to queries (Round 5)
|
July 15, 2025
|
Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 5). July 12, 2025, 10:00 IST – July 14, 2025, 17:00 IST
|
July 12 to 14, 2025
|
Last day to respond to Withdrawal Query
|
July 15, 2025
JoSAA 2025 Counselling - Steps to Check Seat Allotment
The JoSAA 2025 round 5 seat allotment results are available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the seat allotment results.
Related Stories
Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA
Step 2: Click on the round 5 seat allotment result link
Step 3: Login using the JEE (Main) 2025 Application Number and Password
Step 4: Download the allotment results for further reference
JoSAA 2025 Counselling Fee
Candidates can find the JoSAA Counselling fee based on the categories laid down by the board here:
|
Category
|
Fees (INR)
|
SC
ST
GEN-PwD
GEN-EWS-PwD
OBC-NCL-PwD
SC-PwD
ST-PwD
|
15,000
|
All other categories
|
30,000
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation