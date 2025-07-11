JOSAA 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Results OUT at josaa.nic.in, Check Status Here

JoSAA 2025 Counselling: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA round 5 seat allotment results today, July 11, 2025. Students who have applied for the JoSAA 2025 round 5 seat allotment can check the result through the login link available on the official website. Candidates can login using their JEE (Main) 2025 Application Number and password. Click on the link given below to check the seat allotment result.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment - Click Here

Students allotted seats in the fifth round of counselling must make sure to confirm their admission and submit the seat acceptance fee by July 15, 2025. It must be noted that the next round of allotment will be the final round for IITs.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule

The JoSAA 2025 round 5 counselling schedule has been revised. As per the given dates, the fifth round seat allotment result will be declared today, July 11, 2025. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.