JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 2 Mock Seat allotment List Declared at josaa.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JoSAA Mock Allotment Result 2022: JoSAA 2022 Round 2 Mock Allotment list has been released on the official website. Students who have applied for the JoSAA 2022 Allotment process can now visit the official website of JoSAA 2022 to check the mock allotment result. Candidates must note that only those students who have entered their choices in the choice filling time window. Candidates can also click on the link given here to check the JoSAA Mock Allotment List.

JoSAA 2022 Round 2 Mock Allotment List Link

The JoSAA 2022 mock allotment list is released to give eligible candidates an estimate and idea of how the allotment list is released and what to expect in terms of the allotment as per their choices. The allotment process is conducted based on the choices entered by the students, their scores and rank, and the cutoff of the colleges.

After the JoSAA 2022, Mock allotment list - 2 is released candidates will be able to lock in their choices for the final allotment list to be released on September 23, 2022. A total of six allotment lists will be released for the admission process. Students can visit the official website - josaa.nic.in or click on the link provided here to check the JoSAA 2022 Mock Allotment list.

How to check JoSAA 2022 Mock Allotment List - 2

The JoSAA 2022 Mock allotment list -2 for the admission process will be released on the official website of JoSAA today. To check the mock allotment list students are required to visit the official website and enter the Login credentials in the link given.

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website

Step 2: Click on the 2nd Mock Allotment list given

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main Application number and Password in the link given

Step 4: Download the JoSAA 2022 Mock Allotment list-2 for further reference

As mentioned above, the first round JoSAA 2022 seat allotment list will be declared on the official website on September 23, 2022. Those candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round are required to visit the colleges allotted and complete the admission procedure between September 23 to 26, 2022.

Also Read: MAT 2022 Special Drive Registration Begins for IBT at mat.aima.in, Check Complete Schedule Here